How many times was Dog the Bounty Hunter married? What we know about his wives amid loss of step-grandson

Dog the Bounty Hunter recently lost his step-grandson, Anthony, who became a victim of an accidental shooting after being allegedly shot by his father, Gregory Zecca. Anthony was 13 years old, and the incident happened in Naples, Florida, as per People magazine.Notably, Gregory was born to Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Francie Frane. The television personality is a father of 12 more children and has tied the knot six times in the past. Apart from Frane, he was married to La Fonda Sue Darnell, Anne M. Tegnell, Lyssa Rae Brittain, Tawny Marie, and Beth Smith.The news of Anthony’s death was first reported by TMZ on July 20, 2025, and law enforcement authorities confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the matter. Also known as Duane Chapman, he and Francie shared a joint statement with the outlet, expressing grief over everything that happened.“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony”, the statement reads.While the representatives of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane did not reveal any details, police officers claimed that the incident was isolated while speaking to TMZ. In addition, the cops stated that they have not taken anyone into custody so far, and they had responded to a call related to a shooting incident at 8 p.m.Dog the Bounty Hunter has 13 children: Personal life, marriages, and other details explained View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from his work on the small screen, the Denver, Colorado native’s relationships have grabbed a lot of attention over the years, specifically since he has exchanged vows six times. His eldest children, Duane Lee II and Leland Blane Chapman, were born after he married La Fonda Sue Darnell, as per Us Weekly.The outlet stated that Dog the Bounty Hunter had another son named Christopher Michael Hecht from a previous relationship with a woman named Debbie White. Following Debbie’s death, Christopher was adopted by a couple, Gloria Hecht and Keith Hecht, as per People magazine. Christopher has been in the headlines over the years for his legal issues, including that he was sentenced to three years in February 2021.On the other hand, Duane and Leland have been featured alongside their father on his show, also titled Dog the Bounty Hunter. The duo has pursued a career as bail bondsmen over the years. Leland is also a father of three children, Dakota, Cobie, and Leiah, from his relationships with Maui Chapman and Jamie Pilar Chapman.Duane had three more children from his second marriage to Ann Tegnell in 1979. According to Us Weekly, one of the kids, named Zebediah, died a month after he was born. Among the other two children, Wesley has been operating the Chapman Springs Ranch and established a nonprofit organization called The Human Project. Detailed information on the current profession of the second son, James Robert, remains unknown.Dog the Bounty Hunter then met Lyssa Rae Brittain in 1982, and they got married around two days after their first meeting. Their eldest child, Barbara, was born the same year they exchanged vows, followed by Tucker in 1983. Around four years later, the duo became the parents of another child named Lyssa. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLyssa has been pursuing a career on television and has been featured with her father on his self-titled series. The Blast reported in 2019 that Lyssa has launched a clothing line in collaboration with a company called One Love One Tribe. While details of Tucker are yet to be made official, Barbara lost her life in a car accident that happened in 2006, as stated by Us Weekly.Dog the Bounty Hunter’s fourth marriage was to Tawny Marie from 1991 to 2002, and they did not have any children together. Four years later, in 2006, Duane tied the knot with reality star Beth Chapman, also known as Alice Elizabeth Chapman. Before Beth died in 2019, she became the mother of two children, Bonnie Joanne and Garry Chapman, with Dog the Bounty Hunter. The former has appeared on her father’s TV show.Dog the Bounty Hunter is currently married to Francie Frane, and they have a son named Gregory, born from the latter’s previous marriage. Apart from that, Duane is the father of another son named Jon, whose mother’s identity remains a mystery. Beth and Duane had previously adopted a daughter named Cecily Barmore, who owns a company called Huntress Boutique, as per People magazine.Although Francie Frane’s current profession remains unknown, she has accompanied Dog the Bounty Hunter to different events, and the duo has gone on bounty hunting together.