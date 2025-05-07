“Javaris himself should be upset” — Netflix’s Untold: Shooting Guards starts debate about Javaris Crittenton’s reduced sentence

Netflix’s Untold: Shooting Guards has ignited an online debate among viewers. The documentary chronicles the dramatic downfall of former NBA player Javaris Crittenton, whose promising career spiraled following a 2009 locker room incident with Gilbert Arenas.

In December 2009, a heated dispute between Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton escalated into a locker room confrontation involving firearms. This incident, rooted in a card game argument, had profound implications for both players’ careers and is central to Netflix’s Untold: Shooting Guards.

While the documentary dives deep into the complex lives and backgrounds of both Arenas and Crittenton, viewers have locked in on one key detail: Crittenton’s prison sentence and subsequent early release.

Originally sentenced to 23 years in prison, he was released after only 10 years following a deal with the district attorney. This revelation did not sit well with many, who took to Reddit to share their mixed reactions.

The subreddit r/washingtonwizards became a hotspot for opinions, as users debated the fairness of the reduced sentence, Arenas’s role in Crittenton’s downfall, and the tragedy that followed.

Here’s what Redditors are saying about Untold: Shooting Guards.

"Even crazier, Javaris himself should be upset unless he has connected with the Jones' family and come to an agreement. I don't know how you sleep at night," one user said.

"Gil seems like the biggest a***ole bro in the world until the second half when you find out Javaris literally murdered a stranger," another user noted.

Few simply suggested both men deserved blame for their actions and behavior.

"Gil is a moron. And Javaris is an idiot," a commenter remarked.

Some argued that while Jarvis's actions were heinous, Gilbert Arenas’s role in antagonising him should not be forgotten.

"Watching now. Gil is an idiot. Not letting Crittenton off the hook but Gil kept threatening him wildly," one user pointed out.

"Gil is clearly a clown, a bully, and a general dipshit. Truly a POS. The typical high school bully who eventually gets his teeth knocked in and cant understand how it's his fault," a user wrote.

"Man that was kind of rough. Story for both is definitely unfinished," Summing up, one user simply wrote,

Despite Crittenton’s release, many viewers feel that the emotional and moral repercussions of what happened remain far from over.

More about Netflix’s Untold: Shooting Guards

Netflix’s Untold: Shooting Guards dives into the 2009 locker room gun incident that changed everything for Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. The documentary revisits the shocking locker room moment where Arenas, known for his pranks, placed guns on Crittenton’s chair after a heated argument.

Crittenton responded by pulling his own firearm, alarming teammates, though no shots were fired. Netflix’s Untold: Shooting Guards examines how this moment triggered devastating consequences. Both players received lengthy suspensions, but their futures diverged.

Arenas returned to the NBA, while Crittenton’s career collapsed. In 2011, seeking revenge after being robbed, Crittenton shot and killed 22-year-old Julian Jones. She was an innocent bystander. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 23-year prison sentence.

The documentary follows his conviction and early release, unpacking the decisions, pressures, and lasting impact of a story rooted in tragedy. Untold: Shooting Guards follows his life beyond the league.

Netflix’s Untold: Shooting Guards reveals, Crittenton was released in 2023 after serving just 10 years under strict probation conditions and community service requirements. Through firsthand interviews and footage, the film retraces the lives of both men. It captures their choices and shows the price they paid.

