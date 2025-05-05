What is Untold: Shooting Guards all about? Everything to know

The documentary Untold: Shooting Guards continues to examine lesser-known and complex events in the sports world. The new chapter reveals the truth behind the widely reported 2009 locker room incident, where a heated argument over a card game between NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton escalated to both men bringing guns into the team locker room.

Both players were part of the Washington Wizards team when a minor quarrel escalated into an incident that drew significant attention within the league.

This documentary provides a detailed account of the events that had long-lasting effects on the careers of both players. It provides insight into off-court dynamics and team environments — how players deal with mental pressure, how conflicts arise within the team, and when it can all take a dangerous turn.

Untold: Shooting Guards is set to premiere on Netflix on May 6, 2025.

Untold: Shooting Guards - All about the documentary explored

Untold: Shooting Guards begins by showing the pressured environment of the NBA, where star players and rising talent work together, but personal differences also lead to conflict. Gilbert Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star, and Javaris Crittenton, a freshman trying to make his mark, argued over gambling on a flight that escalated into a major incident.

The situation escalated beyond an internal dispute when Arenas brought a gun into the locker room, reportedly in response to Crittenton's threats. In response, Crittenton reportedly pulled out a weapon as well. The confrontation not only led to the suspension of both players from the NBA but also led to a federal investigation and extensive media coverage.

As the story progresses, the documentary delves into the legal and social ramifications it had on both players. According to ESPN, Arenas was suspended for the entire season and pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge. Crittenton was later involved in an unrelated criminal case and was arrested for murder and sentenced to prison.

The league subsequently tightened policies on player conduct, mental health, and conflict resolution. Opinions from sports analysts and insiders suggest that the incident had consequences for both the individuals involved and organizational protocols.

Untold: Shooting Guards - Direction, Production & Crew explored

Untold: Shooting Guards is directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández. The project is produced by Propagate and Stardust Frames Productions. The executive producers include Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Chapman Way, Maclain Way, Ryan Duffy, Doug Banker, Trevor Engelson, Tim Livingston, and Isabel San Vargas.

The documentary Untold: Shooting Guards primarily features two prominent former NBA players — Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton, who were directly involved in the incident and share their stories openly on camera for the first time.

The film also includes former players, coaches, and administrative officials of the Washington Wizards team at the time, who give first-hand accounts of the events of that day.

Also, some sports journalists, legal analysts, and family members of both players are also featured in the documentary, which provides personal accounts that explore their experiences and perspectives.

Untold: Shooting Guards examines a high-profile incident in NBA history using documented facts and accounts. This documentary shows the confrontation between players, framing the event within broader discussions of organizational oversight and responsibility.

Untold: Shooting Guards will be available from May 6, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

