Unseen season 2 ending explained: Does Zenzi finally get her revenge on Andrew Harting?

Unseen season 2 premiered on Netflix on May 2, 2025, marking the continuation of the thrilling saga centered on Zenzi Mwale. Fans were eagerly waiting for answers to the many questions that were left unanswered after the first season, which was full of tension. As soon as season 2 came out, things got hotter as Zenzi's search for justice, survival, and truth strengthened.

Ad

The story continues from where season 1 left off, as Zenzi is thrust into even greater danger. Having lost her loved ones, she wants retribution on those who have harmed her, including Andrew Harting.

In the meantime, Harting, with his shady activities and quest for power, is hatching his own plots. Zenzi's discovery of more of Harting's wicked acts puts her in life-threatening situations that will alter the direction of her future.

Ad

Trending

But Zenzi, who has already lost so much, is a force to be reckoned with. Uncovering the degree of Harting's activities, including his participation in the deaths of her loved ones, fuels her wish for retribution. The story's main focus is Zenzi's evolution from a victim to a woman who seizes control of her fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Unseen season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

The season's final episode takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with unexpected twists. Yes, Zenzi finally gets her revenge on Andrew Harting by killing him in the season 2 finale. She takes justice into her own hands after Harting attempts to manipulate her into silence, ensuring his corrupt reign ends.

Ad

The ending of Unseen season 2: Zenzi's final decision

A still from Unseen season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The final moments of Unseen season 2 are filled with suspense and emotional turmoil. Throughout the season, Zenzi faces immense pressure, both externally from her enemies and internally from her own conflicting emotions.

Ad

At the plot's peak, Zenzi must decide whether to let Andrew Harting live and possibly give her unborn child a peaceful life or to kill him and end his reign of terror.

Zenzi plans to confront Harting at his gala about his role in her loved ones' deaths. In order to convince Zenzi that his actions were for the “greater good” of South Africa, Harting offers her a deal: she can live peacefully in Zimbabwe with her unborn child if she stays silent about his illegal dealings. Zenzi's choice is difficult because Harting has hurt her deeply.

Ad

However, in a shocking twist, Zenzi ultimately decides to kill Harting. This marks a dramatic conclusion to the season, where Zenzi’s desire for justice outweighs her longing for peace. She refuses to let him escape, ensuring that his corruption and manipulation end once and for all. This decision signifies Zenzi’s reclaiming of control over her life and her future.

Zenzi and Harting: A battle of morals and power

A still from Unseen season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Throughout the season, Harting is portrayed as a powerful and corrupt individual, controlling a vast network of criminal operations that affect both the rich and the poor. His partnership with Jacob Butler and his role in siphoning money from OCM Bank’s customers provide the backbone for much of the conflict. Harting's ability to manipulate those around him makes him a formidable adversary.

Ad

But Zenzi, who has already lost so much, is a force to be reckoned with. Uncovering the degree of Harting's activities, including his participation in the deaths of her loved ones, fuels her wish for retribution. The story's main focus is Zenzi's evolution from a victim to a woman who seizes control of her fate.

A still from Unseen season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Zenzi finds herself in a moral quandary during the last battle. Harting gives her a simple way out: one where she could escape the repercussions of her deeds and lead a peaceful life in Zimbabwe.

Ad

Zenzi, on the other hand, understands that letting Harting live allows his corrupt empire to go on. His empty promises of "change" ring hollow, and she knows his deeds finally harm the South African people.

The moment Zenzi pulls the trigger, it marks a powerful culmination of her journey. It is a bittersweet victory, as she achieves justice but at the cost of her chance at a peaceful future.

By killing Harting, Zenzi ensures that he can no longer manipulate or destroy the lives of others, but it also means that the consequences of her actions will always haunt her.

Ad

Read More: Black Mirror season 7 ending explained: Which endings break the loop, and which trap the characters for good?

A still from Unseen season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The aftermath of Zenzi’s decision to kill Harting leaves her life in a precarious position. With Harting dead, the power dynamic in the country shifts. Zenzi, now free of Harting’s grip, must contend with the implications of her choice. Although she has avenged the deaths of her loved ones, she is still very much a fugitive, with the law potentially closing in on her.

Ad

However, Zenzi’s final moments suggest that she is ready to live life on her terms. Her journey has been one of immense struggle and sacrifice, but by eliminating Harting, she has taken the first step toward a new chapter. As the episode closes, viewers are left wondering if Zenzi will truly be able to escape her past or if the consequences of her actions will forever follow her.

Despite the heavy toll of the events, Zenzi’s ability to take control of her destiny gives her a glimmer of hope. The final scenes suggest that she may find peace in Zimbabwe, away from the violence and turmoil of her past.

Ad

Read More: Dexter: Original Sin season 2 needs to be greenlit to reveal the unseen carnage

A final reckoning

A still from Unseen season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Unseen season 2 concludes with Zenzi’s ultimate reckoning, but the road to justice is fraught with pain and difficult choices. The series shows the price of pursuing justice in a world rife with corruption and power struggles from the early episodes, when Zenzi is compelled to battle for her survival in prison, to her eventual escape and last confrontation with Harting.

Ad

Though they draw attention to the cruel reality of life under a corrupt system, Zenzi's deeds in the conclusion also celebrate her tenacity.

Zenzi finally gets the justice she wanted at the end of Unseen season 2, but at great personal expense. Though it also means she has to suffer the results of her actions, her choice to kill Harting shows her will to stop the cycle of corruption and violence.

Read More: 5 questions that need to be answered in Wednesday season 2

Ad

All the episodes of Unseen season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More