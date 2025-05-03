Unseen season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

The much-awaited Unseen season 2 was released on Netflix on May 2, 2025. The South African series has been created by Daryne Joshua and Travis Taute for the streaming platform. The gripping storyline, intense dramatic moments, and impactful acting by the cast made the series popular globally.
The story follows Zenzi, a house cleaner played by Gale Mabalane, who becomes involved in the criminal world after unexpectedly killing a local crime boss. Soon, she gets entangled in the mess, having to kill again to protect herself from the gangsters and the police.
Besides, Gale Mabalane, other prominent cast members are Brendon Daniels and Waldemar Schultz. The supporting actors include Hein De Vries, Vuyo Dabula, Ilse Klink, Dineo Langa, Colin Moss, and Mothusi Magano.
The main cast of Unseen season 2
Gail Mabalane as Zinzi
The acclaimed South African actress, singer, socialite, and businesswoman, Gail Mabalane, plays the lead role of Zanzile Mwale. The actress had previously worked on other popular Netflix projects, including Blood and Water and Happiness is.
She gained prominence for her performances in the television series The Wild and The Road. Before acting, Mabalane was a model and one of the contestants on the singing show, Idols South Africa.
Brendon Daniels as Raymond
Brendon Daniels plays Zanzile's husband, Raymond, who was missing in the first season. According to the trailer for the second season, the gangsters kill the character.
Brendon Daniels has had a career spanning over 25 years, having worked on series such as Vallei van Sluiers and Die Francois Toerien during the early 2010s. Soon, he moved towards more international projects and bagged roles in Trackers, White Lies, and Four Corners.
Waldemar Schultz as Detective Morkel
Waldemar Schultz plays Detective Morkel in Unseen season 2. Morkel was the one who figured out that Gail had been behind the mysterious murders.
Schultz started his career in the mid-90s with Woestynblom, Hagenheim: String Privaat, and Soutmansland. In the last decade, the actor has appeared in many international projects such as Troy: Fall of City, The Kissing Booth, and The Kissing Booth 2.
The additional cast of Unseen season 2
Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the series:
- Vuyo Dabula as Max
- Ilse Klink as Detective Lyners
- Colin Moss as Reuben Theron
- Mothusi Magano as Lufuno
- Abduragman Adams as Enrico
- Shimmy Issacs as Alice
About Unseen season 2
The series was inspired by the popular Turkish thriller miniseries Fatma, which had six episodes. Unseen season 2 further expands the story of its protagonist Zenzile Mwale, a house cleaner desperate to find her husband, who gets entangled in a world of crime, becoming a killer herself.
In the six-episode season, Zenzile, who was in prison by the end of the first season, faces violence within the facility that propels her to escape the prison. To keep herself and her unborn child alive, she must hunt those who hunt her. The series is available to stream on Netflix exclusively. Here's how the streaming platform describes it:
"A house cleaner desperately searches for her husband as a dreaded criminal syndicate dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to violence."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Unseen season 2 and other such shows on Netflix.