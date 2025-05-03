  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Unseen season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

Unseen season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

By Ankit Raj
Modified May 03, 2025 22:07 GMT
Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda (Original image via Netflix)
Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda (Original image via Netflix)

The much-awaited Unseen season 2 was released on Netflix on May 2, 2025. The South African series has been created by Daryne Joshua and Travis Taute for the streaming platform. The gripping storyline, intense dramatic moments, and impactful acting by the cast made the series popular globally.

Ad

The story follows Zenzi, a house cleaner played by Gale Mabalane, who becomes involved in the criminal world after unexpectedly killing a local crime boss. Soon, she gets entangled in the mess, having to kill again to protect herself from the gangsters and the police.

Besides, Gale Mabalane, other prominent cast members are Brendon Daniels and Waldemar Schultz. The supporting actors include Hein De Vries, Vuyo Dabula, Ilse Klink, Dineo Langa, Colin Moss, and Mothusi Magano.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The main cast of Unseen season 2

Gail Mabalane as Zinzi

Gail Mabalane (Image via Netflix)
Gail Mabalane (Image via Netflix)

The acclaimed South African actress, singer, socialite, and businesswoman, Gail Mabalane, plays the lead role of Zanzile Mwale. The actress had previously worked on other popular Netflix projects, including Blood and Water and Happiness is.

Ad

She gained prominence for her performances in the television series The Wild and The Road. Before acting, Mabalane was a model and one of the contestants on the singing show, Idols South Africa.

Brendon Daniels as Raymond

Brendon Daniels (Image via Netflix)
Brendon Daniels (Image via Netflix)

Brendon Daniels plays Zanzile's husband, Raymond, who was missing in the first season. According to the trailer for the second season, the gangsters kill the character.

Ad

Brendon Daniels has had a career spanning over 25 years, having worked on series such as Vallei van Sluiers and Die Francois Toerien during the early 2010s. Soon, he moved towards more international projects and bagged roles in Trackers, White Lies, and Four Corners.

Waldemar Schultz as Detective Morkel

Waldemar Schultz (Image via Netflix)
Waldemar Schultz (Image via Netflix)

Waldemar Schultz plays Detective Morkel in Unseen season 2. Morkel was the one who figured out that Gail had been behind the mysterious murders.

Ad

Schultz started his career in the mid-90s with Woestynblom, Hagenheim: String Privaat, and Soutmansland. In the last decade, the actor has appeared in many international projects such as Troy: Fall of City, The Kissing Booth, and The Kissing Booth 2.

The additional cast of Unseen season 2

youtube-cover
Ad

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

  • Gail Mabalane as Zinzi
  • Brendon Daniels as Raymond
  • Hein De Vries as Joseph
  • Waldemar Schultz as Detective Morkel
  • Vuyo Dabula as Max
  • Ilse Klink as Detective Lyners
  • Colin Moss as Reuben Theron
  • Mothusi Magano as Lufuno
  • Abduragman Adams as Enrico
  • Shimmy Issacs as Alice

About Unseen season 2

youtube-cover
Ad

The series was inspired by the popular Turkish thriller miniseries Fatma, which had six episodes. Unseen season 2 further expands the story of its protagonist Zenzile Mwale, a house cleaner desperate to find her husband, who gets entangled in a world of crime, becoming a killer herself.

In the six-episode season, Zenzile, who was in prison by the end of the first season, faces violence within the facility that propels her to escape the prison. To keep herself and her unborn child alive, she must hunt those who hunt her. The series is available to stream on Netflix exclusively. Here's how the streaming platform describes it:

Ad
"A house cleaner desperately searches for her husband as a dreaded criminal syndicate dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to violence."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Unseen season 2 and other such shows on Netflix.

About the author
Ankit Raj

Ankit Raj

Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.

He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.

He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.

If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications