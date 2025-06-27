Who was Allison Williams married to? Personal life explored as 'Get Out' star marries fellow actor Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams has secretly exchanged vows with Alexander Dreymon. The news was first revealed by People magazine on June 26, 2025. Notably, the Get Out star tied the knot around six years after her divorce from entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen.

Ad

Although Allison has not announced anything related to her marriage on any platform, the American Dreams star appeared for an interview with The Guardian earlier this week on Monday, June 23.

The conversation grabbed a lot of attention after Allison Williams claimed that Alexander Dreymon was her husband. The actress addressed the same by saying:

“I would be in a puddle on the ground if we didn’t have the nanny that we have, who is the reason my husband is shooting in London right now and I’m here. None of this is possible without her, and we’re so grateful.”

Ad

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Ad

Alexander is mostly known for portraying Uhtred of Bebbanburg in the Netflix series, The Last Kingdom, which initially aired on BBC Two. According to People magazine, Dreymon has directed an episode of The Last Kingdom.

The outlet stated that Alexander and Allison’s love story began almost six years ago during their collaboration on the film Horizon Line. Despite being popular faces among the general public, the couple kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

Ad

The pair also became the parents of a son named Arlo in the winter of 2021. However, the news became official a year later when various sources confirmed the news to People magazine. Allison Williams also went on vacation in April 2022, and an engagement ring was reportedly spotted.

Allison Williams’s personal life: Relationship, marriage, and other details explained

In the past, The Simpsons star was married to Ricky Van Veen. The pair first met during a viewing party for The Bachelor in 2011, and they got engaged around three years later. Back in 2015, the duo tied the knot, and the ceremony was attended by famous personalities, such as Lena Dunham, as per PopSugar.

Ad

Although the wedding was supposed to happen earlier, it was delayed after Allison Williams’s father, Brian, was involved in a controversy. A year after their marriage, the actress recalled her first meeting with Ricky Van Veen while speaking to The Daily Mail, and said:

“We went to a weekly viewing party every week. It was like a big group date, but with both genders equally distributed … it was how we met up.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to People magazine, the former couple’s wedding was organized in Wyoming. Tom Hanks officiated the wedding, and a source described the event as a “stunning ceremony”, adding that the venue had a “small creek and spectacular views.” The insider continued by saying:

“Guests arrived to gorgeous weather. On Friday, everyone enjoyed the ranch life and did a variety of activities organized by the couple. They had a rehearsal dinner Friday night at the ranch.”

Ad

Allison and Ricky then shared a joint statement with People magazine in 2019, revealing that they had decided to split. Although the reasons for the same were not disclosed, the duo mentioned that they continue to share a close friendship.

Ad

Allison Williams has returned as Gemma Forrester in M3GAN 2.0, now running in theatres. The science fiction film is a sequel to the 2022 film, M3GAN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More