Who was Allison Williams married to? Personal life explored as 'Get Out' star marries fellow actor Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams has secretly exchanged vows with Alexander Dreymon. The news was first revealed by People magazine on June 26, 2025. Notably, the Get Out star tied the knot around six years after her divorce from entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen.
Although Allison has not announced anything related to her marriage on any platform, the American Dreams star appeared for an interview with The Guardian earlier this week on Monday, June 23.
The conversation grabbed a lot of attention after Allison Williams claimed that Alexander Dreymon was her husband. The actress addressed the same by saying:
“I would be in a puddle on the ground if we didn’t have the nanny that we have, who is the reason my husband is shooting in London right now and I’m here. None of this is possible without her, and we’re so grateful.”
Alexander is mostly known for portraying Uhtred of Bebbanburg in the Netflix series, The Last Kingdom, which initially aired on BBC Two. According to People magazine, Dreymon has directed an episode of The Last Kingdom.
The outlet stated that Alexander and Allison’s love story began almost six years ago during their collaboration on the film Horizon Line. Despite being popular faces among the general public, the couple kept their relationship away from the spotlight.
The pair also became the parents of a son named Arlo in the winter of 2021. However, the news became official a year later when various sources confirmed the news to People magazine. Allison Williams also went on vacation in April 2022, and an engagement ring was reportedly spotted.
Allison Williams’s personal life: Relationship, marriage, and other details explained
In the past, The Simpsons star was married to Ricky Van Veen. The pair first met during a viewing party for The Bachelor in 2011, and they got engaged around three years later. Back in 2015, the duo tied the knot, and the ceremony was attended by famous personalities, such as Lena Dunham, as per PopSugar.
Although the wedding was supposed to happen earlier, it was delayed after Allison Williams’s father, Brian, was involved in a controversy. A year after their marriage, the actress recalled her first meeting with Ricky Van Veen while speaking to The Daily Mail, and said:
“We went to a weekly viewing party every week. It was like a big group date, but with both genders equally distributed … it was how we met up.”
According to People magazine, the former couple’s wedding was organized in Wyoming. Tom Hanks officiated the wedding, and a source described the event as a “stunning ceremony”, adding that the venue had a “small creek and spectacular views.” The insider continued by saying:
“Guests arrived to gorgeous weather. On Friday, everyone enjoyed the ranch life and did a variety of activities organized by the couple. They had a rehearsal dinner Friday night at the ranch.”
Allison and Ricky then shared a joint statement with People magazine in 2019, revealing that they had decided to split. Although the reasons for the same were not disclosed, the duo mentioned that they continue to share a close friendship.
Allison Williams has returned as Gemma Forrester in M3GAN 2.0, now running in theatres. The science fiction film is a sequel to the 2022 film, M3GAN.