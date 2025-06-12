Kate Beckinsale sues ‘Canary Black’ producers over alleged knee injury due to unsafe filming conditions

Kate Beckinsale has filed a lawsuit against the producers of the action thriller Canary Black, alleging that unsafe filming conditions on location in Croatia caused her to suffer a significant knee injury. The complaint details a series of alleged safety failures during the production, which began filming in September 2022.

According to Variety, the lawsuit alleges that the production environment was hazardous. Beckinsale alleges that she was routinely compelled to work 15-hour days, even though her contractual limit was 12 hours. This extended schedule, the suit claims, exposed her to hazards arising from fatigue.

Furthermore, as per The Guardian, Beckinsale alleges that the producers failed to provide the requested workout equipment. She claims that she was also not offered the physical trainers she needed to maintain her fitness for the physically demanding role.

Kate Beckinsale in a still from Canary Black (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The lawsuit specifically focuses on an incident during filming the movie in December 2022. Beckinsale claims that she was injured while performing a scene where another actor threw her against a wall. She reportedly complained multiple times that the scene felt unsafe and that the force of being thrown was excessive and dangerous.

Despite these complaints, the lawsuit states there were "numerous takes of this dangerous scene." Beckinsale claims this resulted in a "complex meniscus tear in her left knee," described as a severe and debilitating injury. She allegedly required medical care and was unable to work for approximately two months. Kate had to return to the film set in February to complete filming Canary Black.

Lawsuit details Kate Beckinsale's on-set injury allegations

Kate Beckinsale claims unsafe conditions on 'Canary Black' production (Image via Getty)

Kate Beckinsale further alleges that even after her return, the producers ignored limitations imposed by her doctors and "coerced" her into performing additional unsafe action sequences. The complaint also highlights an issue with stunt personnel, claiming Beckinsale's original stunt performer broke her ankle.

Instead of hiring a qualified replacement, the producers allegedly brought in an "unqualified stunt woman." The communications included in the complaint show Beckinsale's agent, Shani Rosenzweig, strongly criticizing the production's lack of preparation and demanding action to ensure the actress's safety and adherence to contract hours.

As per Variety, a cursory version of the lawsuit was initially filed anonymously under "Jane Doe" in December 2024. It was amended in May 2025 to include Beckinsale's name and more detailed allegations. The producers named in the suit, including Anton Entertainment (via its sales arm Anton), were served with the amended complaint at that time.

As of now, the defendants have not formally responded to the allegations in court. The film Canary Black, starring Kate Beckinsale, was released in 2024.

As per Variety, Beckinsale has publicly discussed other significant health issues in recent years. This includes a six-week hospitalization in 2024 for an esophageal tear and a severe flare of her mast cell disease. However, these are not part of the current legal action against the Canary Black producers.

The legal complaint, now public with Beckinsale named as the plaintiff, awaits a formal response from the defendants. Kate Beckinsale is currently working on her upcoming film The Lioness, an action-thriller, starring alongside Lewis Tan.

