Girl in the Attic on Lifetime: Full list of cast and characters

Girl in the Attic is the latest addition to Lifetime’s Girl In franchise, premiering Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. The streaming is available the following day on the network’s official platforms. The film follows Kelsey, played by Sophia Carriere, a young woman coping with the recent loss of her mother.

Her efforts to honor that memory by training for a marathon and sharing updates online draw the attention of Billy. The character of Billy is portrayed by Keenan Tracey, who is a grocery store worker living with his disabled mother, Debbie.

Billy abducts Kelsey during one of her runs and confines her in the attic of their home, where she remains captive for years. Jean Louisa Kelly takes on the role of Debbie. She is a former dancer in a wheelchair and is central to the film’s turning point.

Girl in the Attic is inspired by real stories and continues Lifetime’s tradition of exploring survival narratives. The movie blends suspense with emotional stakes through a focused, character-driven approach.

The full cast of Girl in the Attic:

1)Sophia Carriere as Kelsey

Sophia Carriere as Kelsey in Girl in the Attic (Image via youtube/@Lifetime)

Kelsey mourns her mother by training for a charity marathon and sharing updates about her each run on the internet. Girl in the Attic depicts Billy kidnapping her mid-route and hiding her in an attic, where she is restrained for more than a year and forced into monetized videos. This captivity intensifies her ordeal.

The trailer shows her exhaustion and guarded hope as she teams with Billy’s wheelchair-bound mother, Debbie. She soon plans an escape, and the film tracks survival through calculated resilience.

Sophia Carriere movie credits consists of thriller and romance: lead roles in Girl in the Attic and Safehaven; biopic work in Fame: A Temptations Story. She also appeared in A Whitewater Romance, Goosebumps, A Podcast to Die For, The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, and Vote One for Love.

2) Keenan Tracey as Billy

Keenan Tracey as Billy in Girl in the Attic (Image via youtube/@Lifetime)

Billy is presented as a soft-spoken grocery clerk who has shelved his own ambitions to care for his wheelchair-bound mother, Debbie. Girl in the Attic shows Billy fixating on marathoner Kelsey after tracking her charity posts, abducting her, and concealing her in the attic he falsely describes as a home gym.

He regulates her movements, monetises her captivity through online videos. He responds to any challenge with gaslighting or sudden rage, revealing premeditated control beneath outward awkwardness.

As per IMDb, Keenan Tracey, who plays Billy, is the son of actor Ian Tracey. He was born on July 22, 1991, in Canada and later relocated to Los Angeles. Tracey earned a 2014 Leo Award nomination for television work and balances acting with an indie-rock music career that includes the 2025 single Honey Trap.

His credits range from lead roles in Girl in the Attic, Dial S for Santa, and Polaroid to recurring parts on Bates Motel and The 100.

3) Jean Louisa Kelly as Debbie

Jean Louisa Kelly as Debbie in Girl in the Attic (Image via youtube/@Lifetime)

Debbie is a former dancer who is now wheelchair bound due to a spinal injury. She first accepts her son Billy’s claim that the attic makeover is a home gym. However, she was unaware that the attic was hiding Kelsey.

Her growing doubts push her to confront Billy. Once she discovers the truth, Debbie shifts from dependent parent to Kelsey’s active ally. She weighs her maternal loyalty against the need to stop her son’s crimes and plan an escape.

Jean Louisa Kelly debuted on Broadway in Into the Woods, then starred opposite John Candy in Uncle Buck and spent six seasons on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear. IMDb notes a 2004 Young Artist Award nomination for her television work.

Married to media executive James Pitaro since 1997, she also releases folk albums such as Color of Your Heart while continuing new screen projects like Girl in the Attic.

Production, direction, and plot details

Girl in the Attic premieres on Lifetime Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, with next-day streaming on the network’s digital platforms. The project expands the network’s longstanding Girl In slate of “Ripped from the Headlines” films and is produced by Pender Productions Inc. for Johnson Management Group.

David Weaver directs from a screenplay by Jill Abbinanti-Burke, Ali Laventhol, and Tawnya Bhattacharya. Tim Johnson and Amelia Burstyn serve as executive producers, and Bruce Harvey is producing the film.

The film follows marathon trainee Kelsey, whose fundraising posts attract grocery clerk Billy. After locating her route, Billy abducts Kelsey, confines her in the attic he shares with his mother Debbie, and monetizes her captivity through video streams.

Over several years, Kelsey endures strict control until Debbie uncovers the truth, shifting the narrative toward the two women’s combined effort to escape. The film is a standalone original, drawing on real cases of captivity rather than adapting a specific book, highlighting themes of digital risk, coercion, and unlikely alliances.

At the time of this writing, the names of other cast members are still awaited.

