Sinister Surgeon on Lifetime: Full list of cast

Premiering on Lifetime on April 6, 2025, Sinister Surgeon follows the unsettling journey of Katelyn Harken, a surgical resident whose dream job at a Beverly Hills cosmetic clinic devolves into a nightmare. Portrayed by Samantha Neyland Trumbo, Katelyn finds herself caught in a web of patient deaths linked to her workplace, igniting suspicions that a serial killer may be operating in the shadows.

According to Lifetime.com, the film also features Anthony Montgomery as Dr. Jacob Peterson, along with Alisa Allapach, Helena Mattsson, and Harry Jarvis in significant roles. Directed by Jonathan Louis Lewis and written by Mary O’Neil and James Quinn, Sinister Surgeon is a thriller that slowly unravels its complex mystery.

The film's central twist reveals Lori (Alisa Allapach), the clinic’s office manager, as the true killer, driven by past trauma and professional jealousy.

The main cast of Sinister Surgeon

Below is a list of the primary cast of Sinister Surgeon with their character names:

Samantha Neyland Trumbo as Katelyn Harken

Anthony Montgomery as Dr Jacob Peterson

Alisa Allapach as Lori

Helena Mattsson as Dr. Nichols

In Sinister Surgeon, Samantha Neyland Trumbo plays Katelyn Harken, a surgical resident who starts her new role at a prestigious cosmetic clinic in Beverly Hills. On her first day, Katelyn feels both excited and anxious, but that changes quickly as she begins to notice a troubling pattern of patient deaths. Her initial doubts evolve into cautious suspicion, especially about her mentor, Dr. Jacob Peterson.

As mentioned in Survived the Shows interview (July 10, 2024), Samantha described Katelyn’s growth as someone “dipping her toe into confidence,” gradually transforming into a more assertive and decisive individual. This internal journey is central to the narrative structure of Sinister Surgeon.

“When I got to audition for Katelyn, I got the whole script and I was like oh my God, this is so fun,” Samantha said in the interview.

According to IMDb, Samantha Neyland Trumbo is an actress, producer, and former model with a diverse background in media and advocacy. She was the first African American woman to win Miss Hawaii Teen USA in 2013 and Miss Hawaii USA in 2019.

Samantha has appeared in over 20 national campaigns and performed in productions for major networks and studios, including Lionsgate, Sony, and CBS. She is also a certified mindset coach and the founder of Time to Talk Hawaii, a communication initiative for teens.

Anthony Montgomery as Dr. Jacob Peterson

Anthony Montgomery at the Science fiction convention FedCon in Duesseldorf (Image via Getty)

In Sinister Surgeon, Anthony Montgomery plays Dr. Jacob Peterson, the esteemed head cosmetic surgeon at the Beverly Hills clinic where Katelyn Harken begins her residency. While Jacob initially seems to be a skilled mentor and professional figure, doubts about his past start to arise as patients begin to die under mysterious circumstances.

In the Survived the Show interview (July 10, 2024), Samantha Neyland Trumbo stated that Katelyn “develops romantic feelings for Jacob,” which ultimately escalates the tension when he is arrested.

According to villainous-beauties.fandom.com, Jacob is later revealed to have killed Dr. Nichols to hide his involvement in his wife Alana’s death, while the other murders are attributed to a different character.

Outside of Sinister Surgeon, Anthony Montgomery is recognized for his work in both television and film. He was born on June 2, 1971, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is known for roles in Star Trek: Enterprise, General Hospital, and The Family Business, as reported by IMDb. He has won multiple Best Actor awards for his performance in The Do Over and was a 2018 Daytime Emmy nominee for his role in General Hospital.

Alisa Allapach as Lori

In Sinister Surgeon, Alisa Allapach portrays Lori, the office manager at a Beverly Hills plastic surgery clinic. Initially depicted as a supportive colleague to Katelyn Harken, Lori reveals that she once aspired to become a surgeon herself, but a car accident thwarted those ambitions. As the film unfolds, her character takes a darker turn.

Lori is revealed as the true killer, targeting patients by reversing their surgical procedures and framing Dr. Jacob Peterson for the murders. Her motivations stem from professional resentment and unresolved anger toward Jacob, whom she blames for derailing her career. In the final act of Sinister Surgeon, she attacks Brad and attempts to kill Katelyn before being fatally shot by Detective Elliot.

According to IMDb, Alisa Allapach is an actress from Los Angeles, California, born on October 18. She is recognized for her appearances in series such as NCIS: Hawai'i, Light as a Feather, and Kingdom.

Helena Mattsson as Dr. Nichols

Helena Mattsson in Charmaine Blake Presents The Faber Ryan Youth Foundation Gala (Image via Getty)

In Sinister Surgeon, Helena Mattsson plays Dr. Nichols, a senior surgeon at the Beverly Hills clinic where much of the story takes place. Although her role seems limited at first, Dr. Nichols becomes a crucial figure in the film’s later developments.

She was aware of Dr. Jacob Peterson’s involvement in his wife Alana’s death and was killed by him to keep the truth from being revealed. Her murder acts as a turning point in Sinister Surgeon, unraveling one of the final layers of deception surrounding Jacob’s character.

Helena Mattsson has built a diverse career in television and film. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 30, 1984, she started modeling in her teens and transitioned to acting after completing her studies in London and New York, as stated on IMDb.

Her breakthrough came at age 19, when she relocated to Los Angeles and landed the lead role in the Warner Bros. comedy pilot Sweden, Ohio. She has held recurring roles in series such as Desperate Housewives, Nikita, 666 Park Avenue, and American Horror Story and has appeared in films like Iron Man 2, Surrogates, and Seven Psychopaths.

Supporting cast and their characters

Harry Jarvis as Brad

Justin Chu Cary as Detective Elliot

Ashley London as Jennifer

Shantel Jackson as Tracey

Jordyn Rolling as Sarah

Production, direction, and plot details

Jonathan Louis Lewis, recognized for his work in horror shorts and the 2023 anthology Tenants, directed Sinister Surgeon. The screenplay is co-written by Mary O’Neil and James Quinn. The production team comprises Kami Norton and Lance H. Robbins as producers, with Buz Wallick as the production executive.

Andrew Scott Bell composed the score, while Zach Voytas managed the cinematography. As mentioned, the film follows Katelyn Harken, a surgical resident who begins working at a high-profile Beverly Hills cosmetic clinic, only to suspect her new workplace is connected to a series of violent patient deaths.

According to a heavenofhorror.com report dated July 6, 2024, Sinister Surgeon incorporates multiple horror elements and a serial killer plot with numerous twists.

Sinister Surgeon is scheduled to premiere on Lifetime on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 8/7c.

