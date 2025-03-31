7 horror movies to watch if you liked The Rite

The Rite is a 2011 horror movie based on Matt Baglio's book The Rite: Making of a Modern Exorcist. Directed by Swedish screenwriter Mikael Håfström, the movie follows Michael Kovak (Colin O'Donoghue), a jaded seminary student who goes to an exorcism school in Rome, and his journey with unorthodox Father Lucas (Anthony Hopkins).

The film is based on real-life accounts of priest Gary Thomas and his experience in exorcism school. The movie revolves around the line between religion and psychiatry, questioning systems and beliefs, and findings that change Kovak's mind about exorcism.

The Exorcist, Poltergeist, and more movies like The Rite

1) The First Omen (2024)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Set in 1971 Rome, The First Omen follows Margaret Daino (Nell Tiger Free), a new nun from America who arrives to work at a Catholic orphanage in Rome. But things are not as they seem, and mysterious powers are at play. It is up to Margaret to defeat the church's extremists and stop the birth and rise of the Antichrist.

Fans of The Rite will enjoy the movie's similar themes, laced with an element of mystery and suspense. Horror fans enjoyed the intense suspense through the cinematography and background score. The movie is a part of The Omen universe.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Exorcist (1973)

Regan in The Exorcist (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

As far as exorcism movies go, this one tops the list. The film follows twelve-year-old Regan (Linda Blair), whose life turns into sheer horror and mystery when she gets possessed by the devil. Her mother, Chris (Ellen Burstyn), must find a way to exorcise her and save her life.

This movie is a must-watch for fans of The Rite. With masterful writing, cinematography, and gory visual effects without any computer-generated SFX, The Exorcist is considered one of the best supernatural horror films of all time.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Poltergeist (1982)

Carol Anne in Poltergeist (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

A Steven Spielberg classic, Poltergeist follows the story of the Freelings and their youngest daughter, five-year-old Carole Anne (Heather O'Rourke). Their happy family home turns horrific when a poltergeist invasion possesses Carol Anne.

Horror fans of The Rite will enjoy the movie's solid script, acting performances, and thrilling screenplay. It was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Agnes (2021)

A still from Agnes (Image via YouTube/Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing)

This horror drama follows a young nun named Agnes (Hayley McFarland) in a religious convent whose sudden psychotic break is exorcised and investigated. Following this fateful event, another nun at the convent (Mary) starts questioning her faith.

Unlike other exorcism horror movies, Agnes takes a new route, exploring faith and using the titular character as a metaphorically haunting plot point. The Rite fans will enjoy similar themes, like the main character's loss of faith. The movie received middling reviews from fans and critics.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) The Vatican Tapes (2015)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Angela's (Olivia Taylor Dudley) life is great until a minor accident at her birthday party leads to demonic possession. She starts exhibiting bizarre behavior, leading to a visit from Father Lozano (Michael Peña) and two exorcists from the Vatican. They encounter something way more sinister than they initially expected.

The Rite fans will enjoy the central theme of exorcism in this movie while appreciating its attempt at a classic supernatural horror story.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Immaculate (2024)

Sydney Sweeney in Immaculate (Image via YouTube/Black Bear UK)

A young nun named Cecilia (Sydney Sweeney) arrives at a quaint convent in Italy, following an invitation from Father Sal Deteschi (Álvaro Morte). Under its pretty exterior, the convent harbors secrets that can destroy her life. Things take horrific turns when she gets surprisingly pregnant and is called the next Virgin Mary.

The Rite fans will appreciate the film's take on religious convents within the horror genre. The movie features plenty of violence and gore.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Consecration (2023)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/IFC Films)

When her priest brother dies under mysterious circumstances, an English woman named Dr. Grace Fario (Jena Malone) travels to a convent to uncover the truth. What she finds there will shake the core of her beliefs and make her question her past.

Fans of The Rite will enjoy the movie's religious horror narrative. Fans praised director Christopher Smith for his attempt at delivering unexpected twists and a gripping story.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Horror fans can also check out The Conjuring (and its sequels), IT, The Nun, and more.

