5 best Sydney Sweeney looks that are easy to recreate

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress who gained recognition in 2018 with standout roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s, and Sharp Objects.

Sweeney was in the spotlight with HBO's Euphoria and The White Lotus, both of which received Emmy nominations. She appeared in 2023 in Reality and the rom-com Anyone but You.

From her custom Miu Miu gown for the 2022 Met Gala to a show-stopping leather corset dress for the Euphoria press tour, she has also gained popularity for her fashion sense. She has appeared on the covers of Elle, Vogue Hong Kong, and GQ, flaunting everything from power suits to vintage-inspired gowns.

From double-denim outfits to courtside style and red-carpet stunners, here is a list of five Sydney Sweeney looks that are easy to recreate.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Denim, Satin, and 3 other Sydney Sweeney looks that are easy to recreate

1) Timeless satin look

Sydney Sweeney's appearance in this look is Hollywood glamor with a twist, a trendy yet accessible style to emulate. She wore this cream satin dress with the V-neck décolletage at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024.

The gown is an archival design by Marc Bouwer, previously worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Academy Awards. Its draped silhouette also serves as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic style moments.

To recreate this look, choose pale neutral satin or silk maxi dress with a nipped waist and low neckline or a midi dress as a more laid-back option.

Loose waves, rings, and layered silver or white gold chain necklaces complement the look. A nude-colored lip, subtle contouring, and sheer eyelashes finish off the effortlessly elegant look.

The identical silk or satin dresses are available on Fashion Nova, ASOS, Revolve, etc. Affordable versions are available on PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo.

2) Denim, but make it bold

This trendsetter style of Sydney Sweeney coordinates denim with fashion. The mix, beginning with the denim blouse and complementing loose shorts worn over a black bikini top, is a suitable blend of relaxed casualness and beachy vibe.

The center of the outfit is the pop of bold orange Miu Miu bag against the blue denim. To get a similar look, a fitted denim set or oversized denim separates can be paired with a simple bikini top or crop top for a balanced look.

Similar denim pieces can be found at Levi’s, Diesel, Zara, and ASOS, while affordable options are available at PrettyLittleThing and Bershka.

3) Sydney Sweeney’s take on classic tailoring

Sydney Sweeney’s chic look blends classic tailoring with a touch of whimsy. A fitted black blazer, crisp collared shirt, and bow tie create a sharp silhouette, while gold hair clips add vintage flair. The standout piece—a crystal-studded, rabbit-shaped purse with a pearl strap—brings a playful twist.

Similar blazers and bow-detail tops can be found at Zara, Mango, and Sandro. Statement bags are available at Judith Leiber, Brandon Blackwood, and Kate Spade, while gold hair accessories can be found at Jennifer Behr, Anthropologie, and Etsy.

4) Minimalist take on Hollywood glam

At the 75th Berlinale Internationa Film Festival, Berlin (Image via Getty)

This off-the-shoulder dress is old-Hollywood glamour in a minimalistic silhouette, merging timeless elegance with contemporary panache. Sydney Sweeney wore this strapless dress to the Armani Beauty 'In the Spotlight' celebration on February 15, 2025, at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

This strapless gown was designed by Giorgio Armani and topped with fine crystal beading along the neckline, producing a streamlined silhouette. Soft waves add light texture, contrasting with the gown’s sharp lines, while delicate diamond rings provide understated glamour.

Strapless versions of the look are available at Revolve, House of CB, and ASOS. To create soft, fluffy waves, styling products from Dyson or GHD can be used to replicate Sydney's effortlessly glamorous hairdo.

5) Courtside chic

Sydney Sweeney at the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game (Image via Getty)

Sydney Sweeney effortlessly nails the courtside cool look at the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game. Black leather pants with yellow stripes add sporty and edgy elements to the outfit.

The black top is sleek, keeping the outfit in line, and classic black pointed-toe heels add a sophisticated touch to the outfit. Simple accessories and loose, sleek hair complete the simple yet chic courtside look.

Comparable sporty-luxe leather leggings are also available at Revolve and Zara.

