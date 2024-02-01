7 Best dresses to avail from Fashion Nova in 2024

Fashion Nova is a frontier for contemporary style and fast fashion, emerging as a giant brand in the ever-changing world of fashion. Since its conception in 2006 by Richard Saghian, this Los Angeles-based brand has quickly risen to prominence by creating fashion-forward garments at affordable prices.

The brand made use of the rise of social media to propel its retail into a global phenomenon, disrupting the traditional sense of marketing. Although the brand is subject to wide disapproval for its production methods and for promoting unrealistic body standards, it has managed to amass a wide audience.

The brand's unwavering commitment to making high fashion affordable has endeared it to various fashion enthusiasts. In this carefully curated list, we will be exploring the 7 best dresses to cop from the various aisles of Fashion Nova in this year 2024, dresses that embrace the ever-evolving, bold, and fashionable tapestry of style.

1. 'The Night is Ours' gown

The Night is Ours' gown (Image via Fashion Nova)

This gown comes in a rusty red color and features a mermaid silhouette, the dress comes with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high front slit that enhances its daring silhouette. It is sleeveless and has a hidden zipper at the back, a back train, and a mesh insert. The dress was made from polyester and nylon fabrics and is sold for $179.99 on the brand's online store.

2. Rochelle bandage mini dress

The Rochelle bandage mini dress (Image via Fashion Nova)

This mini dress comes in black and exudes a bossy and sophisticated feel. The gown features a plunging V neckline with large collars, long sleeves, a hidden back zipper, embellished hardware on both sides and a rhinestone drape detail that elevates its look. The gown has a bit of stretch and is created from polyester and spandex materials, it is sold for $229.99 on the brand's online store.

3. Lynnie sequin embellished gown

The Lynnie sequin embellished gown (Image via Fashion Nova)

This gown is presented in a golden hue and draws attention with its thigh-high slit at the front of the length. It comes in full length with a little back train and features bungee straps and a hidden zipper at its back. The dress comes in a simple design and has a bit of a stretch, made from sequin it is lined with polyester fabric. The gown is available on the brand's online store and is sold for $259.99.

4. Paige's embellished chain dress

The Paige's embellished chain dress (Image via Fashion Nova)

This embellished chain dress comes in a silver color and has a futuristic aesthetic. It has a full body length with no train whatsoever and features a thigh-high front slit, tiny spaghetti straps, a deep V neckline, and a hook and eye closure. The gown has no stretch and is made from hundred 100 aluminum, it comes with a slip lining and is sold forn$229.99 on the brand's online store.

5. Lavish sequin gown

The Lavish sequin gown (Image via Fashion Nova)

This gown comes in a lavender color and is embellished with shiny sequin. It comes in a maxi silhouette with full length and a little train at the back. The dress features long sleeves, a deep V neckline, and a hidden back zipper. The gown has no stretch and is made from sequin and polyester materials. It is sold for $169.99 on the brand's online store.

6. Marta floral embroidered mini dress

The Marta floral embroidered mini dress (Image via Fashion Nova)

This mini dress comes in a multicolored floral print featuring strategic embroidery placement to make the gown unique. It features a modest neckline, long sleeves, a ruffled hem, and a hidden back zipper. The dress also comes with a detachable liner and doesn't have any stretch, made from polyester and spandex materials the gown is sold for $159.99 on the brand's online store.

7. Sana embellished maxi dress

The Sana embellished maxi dress (Image via Fashion Nova)

This maxi dress comes in a cognac color that adds to the beauty of the dress. It features a thigh-high split on the sides, a high neckline, long sleeves, a hidden side zipper, and a tube and panty liner in the same shade as the dress. The gown has a bit of stretch and it is made from polyester and spandex materials. It is sold for $159.99 on the brand's online store.

These dresses from Fashion Nova are proof that although the fast fashion brand might not be everyone's favorite, they sure know how to make statement dresses.