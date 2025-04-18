Desire: A Temptations Story - Full list of cast for the Lifetime movie

Desire: A Temptations Story premiered on April 19, 2025, on Lifetime as part of the network’s Saturday night movie lineup. The film introduces Lifetime’s new Temptations anthology, a series focused on characters facing the consequences of emotional risk and unchecked impulse.

This installment follows Kendra, a talk show host who, after the loss of her mother, enters a rapid and intense relationship with Malcolm, a man who appears ideal but hides a deceptive past. The story explores how desire can blur judgment and escalate into danger.

The movie stars Tasha Smith and Adrian Holmes in lead roles, supported by a cast of established and emerging actors. It is directed by Robert Adetuyi and written by Kate Green and Jane Espenson.

The main cast of Desire: A Temptations Story

List of the four primary cast members from Desire: A Temptations Story:

Tasha Smith as Kendra

Adrian Holmes as Malcolm

Jamall Johnson

Millan Tesfazgi

Tasha Smith as Kendra

Tasha Smith portrays Kendra, a prominent TV host who goes overseas in an effort to cope with a recent personal tragedy. There, she meets Malcolm and begins a whirlwind romance that leads to marriage. Upon returning home, she uncovers hidden truths about her new husband.

According to IMDb, Tasha Smith is an actress and director, known for roles in Why Did I Get Married?, Empire, and Power Book II: Ghost. She has also directed episodes of 9-1-1, BMF, and The Equalizer. Smith also holds an executive producer credit on Desire: A Temptations Story.

Adrian Holmes as Malcolm

Adrian Holmes in the 2024 GEANCO Hollywood Gala (Image via Getty)

Adrian Holmes portrays Malcolm, a character Kendra encounters during her trip abroad. He presents himself as a South African doctor and quickly gains her trust. After their sudden marriage, it becomes clear that his story is not true.

As per IMDb, Holmes is known for his performances in Bel-Air, 19-2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Arrow. He received the Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role for 19-2.

Jamall Johnson

Jamall Johnson portrays a supporting figure closely connected to Kendra’s life. His role becomes significant as events surrounding Malcolm intensify. As stated on IMDb, Johnson is a former Canadian football player turned actor. His filmography includes Mahalia, The Good Doctor, and multiple Lifetime original movies.

Supporting cast and characters in Desire: A Temptations Story

Miranda Edwards

Everick Golding

Requell Jodeah

Diana Pavlovská

Millan Tesfazgi

Production, direction, and plot details

The official synopsis for the movie on Lifetime reads:

"Inspirational talk show host Kendra (Tasha Smith) who is at the top of her game when she faces the tragic loss of her mother. At the urging of her team, Kendra takes time off to heal her soul and while on vacation, Kendra meets the man of her dreams, Malcolm (Adrian Holmes)."

It continues,

"Taken by his charm and good looks, Kendra gives in to her desires and becomes caught up in a whirlwind romance and spontaneously marries Malcolm. Once the newlyweds return home, truths about Malcolm’s past start to come to light and he leads Kendra down a dangerous path. (2025)."

Desire: A Temptations Story, directed by Robert Adetuyi, with the script written by Kate Green and Jane Espenson. Abraham Fraser handled production, while the executive production team includes Tasha Smith, Derrick Williams, Adriane Hopper Williams, Ngozi Paul, and Breanne Laplante. The film is a part of Lifetime’s Temptations franchise in collaboration with DNA Media Group.

Filming took place in Vancouver, Canada. Desire: A Temptations Story aired on April 19, 2025, at 8/7c on Lifetime, with additional availability via streaming platforms associated with the network.

Stay tuned for updates on the Temptations series and future Lifetime movie releases.

