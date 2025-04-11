Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story- Full list of cast for the Lifetime movie

Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story is set to premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The film follows the story of a woman named Monique Smith and her journey to uncover the truth about her identity and find her real family. Monique Smith had a difficult and challenging childhood, marked by mistreatment from her mother and other family members.
Later, when she became a mother herself, many questions about herself started to haunt her. She realized that she did not have important documents, such as a birth certificate and social security card. This realization led her on a long journey to discover her true identity.
The film features Yaya DaCosta as Monique Smith, alongside Philip Fornah as Uncle Leroy, and Tiffany Black as Elizabeth.
All cast members in Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story
1) Yaya DaCosta as Monique Smith
The Lincoln Lawyer star Yaya DaCosta is an American actress who plays the role of Monique Smith, a resilient woman on a determined journey to uncover the truth about her identity and past in Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story.
DaCosta made her Off-Broadway debut in 2008 with The First Breeze of Summer at The Signature Theater. Her previous work in television and films include Chicago Med (2015-2022), Our Kind of People (2021-2022), Chicago Fire (2015-2021), Chicago P.D. (2017-2019), and Bolden (2019).
2) Philip Fornah as Uncle Leroy
Outer Banks star Philip Fornah is an American actor who portrays Uncle Leroy. Leroy is a family member who played a role in the hardships Monique faced growing up in Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story.
Philip started his career as a stunt double in the anthology television series American Horror Story (2011). His previous works in television and films include Red One (2024), Sacrifice (2023), Big George Foreman (2023), Praise This (2023), The Game (2022-2023), and Black Adam (2022).
3) Tiffany Black as Elizabeth
Twelve star Tiffany Black is an American actress who plays Elizabeth, a complex and dark character, contributing to the challenges Monique faces throughout her journey in Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story.
Tiffany's acting career can be traced back to her time in college when she appeared in Spike TV's 1000 Ways to Die (2008). Her previous work in television and films include Shadows of My Past (2023), Haus of Vicious (2022), Trophy Wife (2022), Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (2021), Holiday Heartbreak (2020), and P-Valley (2020).
4) Sir Brodie as Nelson
I Got Hands star Sir Brodie is an American actor who portrays Nelson, a significant figure in Monique's life in Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story.
Brodie's previous work in television and films include Fatal Attraction (2023), Paul T. Goldman (2023), Heels (2021), Ordinary Joe (2021), Connect (2021), and FBI (2020).
Additional cast
As revealed by IMDb, the other cast members include:
- Lauren Buglioli as Trinity
- Djassi DaCosta Johnson
- Courtney Grace as Rubye
- Robert III Hamilton as Jonathan
- Kadeem Isaiah
- Solace Kimbro Jones as Bolie
- Angela Ray as Stacia
- Anona Tolar as Caroline.
Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story is directed by Tailiah Breon. The film is produced by Michael Buttiglieri, Yaya Dacosta, Chet Fenster, and D'Angela Proctor.