My Husband's Baby on Lifetime: Full list of cast for the thriller

My Husband's Baby, a mystery thriller drama, is set to premiere on Lifetime on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8 pm EST. The film follows the story of Mecca and Damien Noble, a big-time power couple. Damien is a professional football coach, while his wife Mecca is part of a reality show called Trophy Wives. Everything seems perfect at first, but then things change.

In the thriller drama, Angela, an employee at a daycare center, files a lawsuit against Damien, claiming that she is pregnant with his child. The noble couple assumes that the matter will be easily resolved, believing that Angela will refuse if they request a paternity test (DNA test), weakening her claim.

However, at their first meeting, Angela willingly agrees to take the test, confirming Damien as the father. As a result, the situation escalates into a major scandal, bringing many ups and downs to the Noble couple's relationship.

The film features Moni Ogunsuyi as Mecca Noble, alongside Eddie G. as Damien Noble, and Samantha Brown as Angela.

All cast members in My Husband's Baby

1) Moni Ogunsuyi as Mecca Noble

The Last Woman Who Lived Here star Moni Ogunsuyi is a Canadian actress who plays the role of Mecca Noble, wife of Damien Noble in My Husband's Baby.

Moni's previous work in television and films includes Taken at a Basketball Game (2025), Take a Chance at Christmas (2024), Holiday in Happy Hollow (2024), UnderMind (2024), The Apprentice (2024), Erase and Rewind (2024), and Josephine (2023).

2) Eddie G. as Damien Noble

Christmas Jars star Eddie G. is an American actor who portrays Damien Noble, husband of Mecca Noble, in My Husband's Baby.

Eddie's previous work in television and films includes Doc (2025), Friday Night Sext Scandal (2024), Transplant (2020–2023), Rabbit Hole (2023), Home Sweet Home Alone (2021), Salt-N-Pepa (2021), Fatal Vows (2016–2020), and Days Gone Bye (2020).

3) Samantha Brown as Angela

Samantha Brown (Image via Instagram/@samantha.brown._)

From star Samantha Brown is a Canadian actress who plays Angela, a woman who files a lawsuit against Damien, claiming she is pregnant with his child in My Husband's Baby.

Samantha's previous work in television and films includes Börje (2023), Catch Me If You Claus (2023), Christmas Casanova (2023), What We Do in the Shadows (2023), A Royal Recipe for Love (2023), The Drop (2023), BlackBerry (2023), and Workin' Moms (2023).

4) Jeremy Walmsley as Aaron Pieper

Jeremy Walmsley (Image via Instagram/@jeremywalmsley)

Cross star Jeremy Walmsley is a British actor who portrays Aaron Pieper in the mystery thriller My Husband's Baby.

Jeremy's previous work in television and films includes Sullivan's Crossing (2024), Wintertide (2023), The Love Club (2023), An Eclectic Christmas (2022), Hudson & Rex (2022), First Person Shooter (2022), Blackout City (2021), and When Hope Calls (2021).

Additional cast

As revealed by IMDB, the cast also includes:

Nadine Whiteman as Trish

Gabriel Davenport as Jalen Cross

Sarah Claire Campbell as Mackenzie

Xavier X. Sotelo as Joss Ayuda (as Xavier Sotelo)

Dana Schiemann as Tara

Robert Notman as Matt Requin

Sean O.G. Simms as Coach 1 (as Sean Simms)

Caréll Vincent Rhoden as Eli

Sean Jones as Charlie / Bartender

Ipsita Paul as Sammy

The mystery thriller drama My Husband's Baby is directed by Alicia K. Harris. The film is produced by Daijah Abram, Vanessa Aprile-Welfle, Suzanne Berger, Ian Malone, Lauren Pfeiffer, Hannah Pillemer, Klaudia Rekas, Fernando Szew, Marianne C. Wunch, Kim Yu, Arnie Zipursky, and Dayna Zipursky.

My Husband's Baby will premiere on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8 pm EST, only on Lifetime.

