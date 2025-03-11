What Would You Kill For? on LMN: Full list of cast for the thriller 

What Would You Kill For? is an upcoming mystery thriller movie on Lifetime Movies Network. The plot of the movie follows a woman named Min, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case when her ex-husband and business partner is found dead in their restaurant.

Min is now desperate to prove her innocence and protect her adopted daughter. Can she figure out what really happened and who the killer is? What Would You Kill For? premieres on LMN on March 14, 2025, and stars Rayisa Kondracki, Laura Provenzano, and Steve Byers in the lead roles.

Cast list of What Would You Kill For? explored

Here is the full list of cast for the upcoming LMN movie.

1.Rayisa Kondracki as Min Duval

Born in February 7, 1980 in Toronto, Canada, Rayisa Kondracki is an actor and writer. She is best known for her works in The Whistleblower (2010), Wynonna Earp (2016) and Shoot the Messenger (2016). Kondracki has been cast in the lead role as Min, a woman who becomes a prime suspect in the murder case of her ex-husband in LMN's What Would You Kill For? She is now desperate to prove that she is innocent.

2. Steve Byers as Ben Roberts

Born on December 31, 1979, Steve Byers is a Canadian actor who is best known for his roles on Falcon Beach and Slasher. He began his acting career with shows like La Femme Nikita and the feature film Slapshot 2 and became a star when he landed the lead role in the series Falcon Beach, where he played the character Jason Tanner for three seasons. Following this, he starred in Wild Roses and Smallville and was also cast in blockbusters like Immortals for Relativity and Total Recall.

Byers was also the lead actor in the Netflix hit Slasher and gained international recognition for his portrayal of Lawrence Klemm in Man In The High Castle and Andrew Underhill on the Freeform hit Shadowhunters. Byers plays the character of Ben Roberts in the upcoming LMN movie, What Would You Kill For?

3. Laura Provenzano as Rosie Sinclair

Laura Provenzano is an actor who is best known for her roles in Our Mother's Secret Affair (2024), The Perfect Killer (2025) and Flavor of Death (2025). She joins the cast of What Would You Kill For? as a character named Rosie Sinclair.

4. Tara Yelland stars as Emma Mitchell

Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Tara Yelland is an actor. She is known for her roles in The Hardy Boys (2020), SurrealEstate (2021), and Red Iron Road (2022). Yelland stars as a character called Emma Mitchell in What Would You Kill For?

5. James Gilbert stars as Rick Sinclair

James Gilbert is an actor, writer, and producer from Toronto who was born and raised near Hubbards, Nova Scotia. Some of his acting credits include Moonshine, The Handmaid's Tale, Suits, The Girlfriend Experience, Salvation and The Tudors. Gilbert plays the role of Rick Sinclair in the LMN movie.

Others starring in What Would You Kill For?

The mystery thriller movie also stars the following actors in their respective roles:

Jim Codrington appears as Detective Johnson

Amanda Martínez plays Becky Perea

Elizabeth Erhart features as Police Officer

Perez Tieku appears as Paramedic 1

Josephine Walters appears as Sheryl

Catch the upcoming LMN movie this Friday, March 14, 2025.

