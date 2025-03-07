Deadly Girls Trip on LMN: Full list of cast for the thriller

Deadly Girls Trip, a suspense thriller set to premiere on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on March 7, 2025, follows suburban mom-to-be Lacey as she unravels deadly secrets after her friend Janice dies during a weekend getaway. Inspired by true events, the film is directed by Damián Romay and written by Leo McGuigan, with production by Sunshine Films Florida.

Ad

The cast features Kristi Murdock as Lacey, alongside Lesa Wilson, Alex Trumble, and Charlotte Hemmings as Addie. Kate Dailey portrays Janice, the ill-fated friend, with Nick Schroeder as Kurt, Maya Brim as Detective Sanchez, Lydia Chandler as Cathy, and Erica Hector as a police officer.

According to Augusta Good News (Feb. 24, 2025), Dailey took on the role partly for the challenge of performing a death scene, a rare opportunity in her career. Deadly Girls Trip is scheduled to air on LMN at 8/7c on March 7, 2025.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

The main cast of Deadly Girls Trip

The primary cast of the movie includes:

Kristi Murdock as Lacey

Lesa Wilson as Rebecca

Charlotte Hemmings as Addie

Kate Dailey as Janice

Kristi Murdock as Lacey

Kristi Murdock in 30th Annual Movieguide Awards (Image via Getty)

Deadly Girls Trip follows suburban mom-to-be Lacey as she begins to suspect that her neighbors are hiding dangerous secrets after her friend Janice is found dead during a weekend getaway.

Ad

The women insist it was an accident, but Lacey overheard an argument that night and grows convinced there’s more to the story. As she returns to her quiet suburban life, she starts to unravel a web of deception, suspecting that those around her may go to extreme lengths to protect their secrets.

In an interview on Survived the Shows, on February 7, 2025, Murdock stated they had a fun time while shooting Deadly Girls Trip. She stated,

Ad

"We filmed the girls' trip scenes at this massive estate in Louisville, Kentucky, and it felt like we were on an actual vacation. The house was so grand—it even had its own lake with a miniature model of the house floating in it! It was like something out of a fairy tale."

Kristi Murdock, who plays Lacey in Deadly Girls Trip, has built a career starring in suspense-driven TV movies. She has appeared in films like Spring Break Nightmare, My Nightmare Office Affair, and The Serial Killer Seduced Me (IMDB.com, 2025).

Ad

Born on June 15, 1990, Murdock is 34 years old. Her recent credits also include The Replacement Daughter, where she played Liza, and Danger Lurking Under My Roof, in which she portrayed Roxanne.

Lesa Wilson as Rebecca

Ad

In Deadly Girls Trip, Lesa Wilson plays Rebecca, one of the four women whose weekend getaway takes a dark turn when their friend Janice is found dead by the mansion’s swimming pool.

While the group insists it was an accident caused by excessive drinking, Lacey, played by Kristi Murdock, begins to suspect otherwise after overhearing a heated argument the night before. As Lacey returns to her suburban life, she becomes convinced that Rebecca and the others may be hiding a dangerous secret.

Ad

Wilson has built a diverse career in film and television. According to IMDb (2025), she was a semi-finalist on American Idol season 3 and later won the title of Miss Georgia USA 2006, finishing as second runner-up at Miss USA. Her acting credits include Stargirl, where she portrayed Bobbie Burman, and Doom Patrol, where she played superhero Rhea Jones (Lodestone). She also starred as the Queen Mother in Dwight in Shining Armor.

Charlotte Hemmings as Addie

Charlotte Hemmings plays Addie in the LMN film (Image via Instagram/charlotte.r.hemmings)

Charlotte Hemmings stars as Addie in Deadly Girls Trip, one of the friends who keeps a secret from Lacey played by Kristi Murdock. Hemmings described her character as someone who is struggling to make the best decisions for her son while navigating the shocking events of the trip. She hinted that Addie’s journey is filled with unexpected twists.

Ad

In an interview with Survived the Shows on March 6, 2025, Hemmings talked about her favorite part of the shoot, which was the stunt scenes, she recounted,

"Definitely the stunt scene! I had some intense makeup effects, and it was a very emotional moment for my character. The atmosphere on set that day was wild—we were using a fog machine, and at one point, it malfunctioned, filling the room with so much smoke that I felt trapped."

Ad

As per IMDb 2025, Hemmings has extensive industry experience, having started in commercials at the age of two. She is the daughter of the late British actor David Hemmings and holds dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom. She divides her time between London and Utah and is professionally represented in England, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City.

Kate Dailey as Janice

Kate Dailey (Image via Instagram/@the_dailey_kate)

Kate Dailey portrays Janice in Deadly Girls Trip, the friend whose unexplained death triggers the film’s unfolding mystery. The movie follows Lacey (Kristi Murdock) as she begins to suspect her friends and neighbors may be hiding deadly secrets.

Ad

Dailey, speaking to Augusta Good News on February 24, 2025, shared her excitement about taking on the role, stating that while her screen time was limited, she was drawn to the project because she had only “died on camera one other time” and thought it would be fun to revisit a death scene. She stated,

“While I don’t have a ton of scenes in this one, the fact that I do die was part of why I wanted to take the job when it was offered. I’ve only died on camera one other time for one of the local ‘Wages of Cine’ short film several years ago, and since it was great fun last time, I felt like it was time to revisit a death sequence.”

Ad

According to IMDb (2025), she grew up on a hobby farm in the Midwest and pursued a double major in theater and Russian studies. She later honed her craft at the Moscow Art Theater in Russia and the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, Ireland.

Supporting cast and their characters

Ad

Lydia Chandler as Cathy

Nick Schroeder as Kurt

Maya Brim as Detective Sanchez

Erica Hector as Police Officer

Alex Trumble

These cast members added substantially to the movie's narrative and plot points.

Production, direction, and plot details

Ad

The official logline for the movie, as per Lifetime, reads:

"When her friend Janice dies during a weekend getaway, suburban mom-to-be Lacey begins to suspect that her neighbors know more than they are letting on and are keeping deadly secrets."

Deadly Girls Trip is a 2025 thriller produced by Sunshine Films Florida and distributed by Lifetime Television in the United States. The film is directed by Damián Romay, an Argentine-American filmmaker known for his work in television and independent cinema.

Ad

As per IMDb, Romay, who holds a master’s degree in screenwriting from the University of Southern California, has been recognized with multiple accolades, including regional Emmy Awards and the ABC/Disney writing fellowship. He founded Sunshine Films in 2015, producing a variety of TV movies and independent films.

The screenplay for Deadly Girls Trip was written by Leo McGuigan, with production led by executive producers Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, and Kayley Loveridge. The film’s cinematography is by Hernan Herrera, and the editing is done by Ezequiel Brizuela. The music is composed by Massimo Sammi, contributing to the suspenseful atmosphere of the film.

Ad

The plot of Deadly Girls Trip follows Lacey (Kristi Murdock), a suburban mom-to-be who suspects her friends are hiding secrets after their getaway takes a deadly turn. The vacation, intended to be a celebration, becomes a murder mystery when Janice (Kate Dailey) is found dead. Lacey’s growing suspicions lead her to uncover unsettling truths about the people closest to her.

Deadly Girls Trip is scheduled to premiere on March 7, 2025, on LMN.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback