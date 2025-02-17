Lifetime's new show Trapped in the Spotlight is a thrilling story about two-star singers who once ruled the music industry. Directed by Nicole G. Leier, the film was filmed in Hamilton, Canada.

This suspense-packed drama follows two former music stars, Neveah Brown and Lupita Rhodes, who once dominated the music industry until they vanished from the public eye at the height of their fame.

A still from Trapped in the Spotlight trailer (Image via Lifetime)

Fifteen years later, their past catches up with them in a chilling way. Izaak, a dangerous producer, kidnaps the singers and forces them to complete their unfinished album.

Trapped in the Spotlight premiered on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 7 PM CT on Lifetime.

Discover where Trapped in the Spotlight was filmed?

Trapped in the Spotlight was filmed in Hamilton in Ontario, Canada, a city known for its gritty industrial area, old factories, and historic architecture. The unique blend of modern urban landscapes and rich history created the perfect backdrop for this gripping thriller.

The filming began on March 14, 2024, under the working title 'Break Out Hit'. It wrapped up about a month later, on April 15 of the same year. The filmmakers made a brilliant choice in selecting the city, as Hamilton's unique atmosphere continually builds psychological tension throughout the film.

According to Moviedelic, the city's film-friendly environment, including Hamilton Film Studios, offers excellent support to the production team.

Evil Empire Studios, located at 1-366 Victoria Avenue North, was a key location for the film. The studio's distinct sets, including The Warehouse, The Dark Side Studio, The Cellar, and The Tunnels, enhanced the visual storytelling of the film.

Cast details of Trapped in the Spotlight

A still from Trapped in the Spotlight trailer (Image via Lifetime)

Monique Coleman as Neveah

Melyssa Ford as Lupita

Emmanuel Kabongo as Izaak

Romaine Waite as Marcel

The main cast delivers powerful performances that keep you hooked from start to finish. Monoque Coleman shines as Neveah, a former R&B star determined to rebuild her career after a heartbreaking betrayal. On the other hand, Melyssa Ford portrays Lupita, Neveah's ex-collaborator, whose past actions continue to haunt their relationship.

Emmanuel Kabongo plays the role of Izaak, a mysterious figure whose involvement becomes pivotal to Neveah's journey. Romaine Waite steps into the role of Marcel, whose character adds emotional depth and drives the progression of the film.

The film is a gripping thriller that pulls back the curtain on the dark side of the music industry.

