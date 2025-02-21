7 movies to watch if you liked The Gorge

The Gorge (2025) is a science fiction romantic action movie directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean, starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver. It premiered on Apple TV+ on February 14.

Two of the globe's finest snipers are deployed on opposing guard towers to watch over a deep, secret gorge with no idea what it holds. Watching from afar, these two spies become friends by the time while remaining in constant vigil.

As the full danger of the gorge is revealed, they use their skills and newfound friendship to fight a looming catastrophe before it is too late.

These seven films are a must-watch for audiences who loved The Gorge for its sci-fi, romantic, action-blended genre-bending, and the idea of the battle against the unknown.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Annihilation, and six other movies to watch if you liked The Gorge

1) The Substance (2024)

Demi Moore in The Substance (Image via Prime Video)

Directed and written by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance is a body horror film with Elisabeth Sparkle (played by Demi Moore) as an aging Hollywood star left behind by her producer (played by Dennis Quaid) because of her age.

Wishing to travel back in time, she ingests an illicit drug to generate a clone of herself in the guise of Sue, played by Margaret Qualley. As the space between the two Elisabeths grows and Sue becomes more well known, identity and control struggle.

What begins as self-reinvention soon becomes a terrifying nightmare with unexpected consequences.

Similar to The Gorge, The Substance examines the fallout from an irreversible metamorphosis, where one's identity and self-perception take a dark turn.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Annihilation (2018)

Natalie Portman in Annihilation (Image via Netflix)

Alex Garland's Lovecraftian sci-fi horror thriller Annihilation is partially based on Jeff VanderMeer's 2014 novel. Starring Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, the movie is about scientists who venture into the Shimmer, an area where an alien presence transforms life.

As they journey through the lethal world, they encounter strange, evolving horrors that challenge their survival and perception of reality. This ultimately leads to a reality-warping clash with the inexplicable.

Annihilation's surreal landscapes and mystery reflect The Gorge's tension as characters face the unknown. Biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) joins the expedition to uncover her husband's fate after his eerie return from the Shimmer.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

3) Companion (2025)

Sophie Thatcher in Companion (Image via AMC)

Directed and written by Drew Hancock, the black comedy sci-fi thriller Companion features Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid. The plot is about a couple who go on a weekend getaway with friends to a remote cabin, where gruesome realities bring about mayhem.

Thatcher stars as Iris, an innocent companion robot programmed to obey Josh (Quaid) until unexpected events make her self-aware. The cast also includes Rupert Friend, Harvey Guillén, Megan Suri, and Lukas Gage.

Both The Gorge and Companion deal with unplanned relationships developed under unplanned situations, blending science fiction with humanity as their leading characters struggle against forces outside their control.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Spectral (2016)

Spectral (Image via Netflix)

The Hungarian-American military sci-fi action film Spectral, directed by Nic Mathieu and co-written with Ian Fried and George Nolfi, stars James Badge Dale as DARPA scientist Mark Clyne.

Set in war-torn Moldova, the film follows a team using their skills to survive a deadly conflict against an elusive enemy. Released on Netflix on December 9, 2016, it later inspired the prequel graphic novel Spectral: Ghosts of War, available digitally via ComiXology on February 1, 2017.

Similar to The Gorge, Spectral throws its heroes into a lethal battle with an unknown enemy, forcing them to rely on their skills and instincts to survive.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Sleepy Hollow (Image via Apple TV+)

Tim Burton's adaptation of Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1999) tracks Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), a New York City detective dispatched to halt gruesome killings in the gothic town.

With romance, fantasy, and horror elements, the movie features Jeffrey Jones, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, Christopher Lee, Miranda Richardson, and Christina Ricci.

As Crane investigates, he faces ghastly folklore and the Headless Horseman's terror. Burton's reimagining creates a dark, eerie world where reason clashes with superstition.

The Gorge combines Sleepy Hollow's mix of action, romance, and relentless pursuit of the truth in the face of supernatural danger.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) Monsters (2010)

Scoot McNairy in Monsters (Image via Prime Video)

Gareth Edwards' feature debut, Monsters (2010), follows the story of photojournalist Andrew Kaulder (Scoot McNairy). He escorts his boss's daughter, Samantha (Whitney Able), through Mexico's perilous "Infected Zone," where giant tentacled creatures roam after a NASA crash.

Andrew and Samantha fight their way through the lethal landscape. But they are not only confronted with the alien threat but with the harsh realities of home front life as Mexican and American forces struggle to stem the tide.

Both Monsters and The Gorge contain sweeping, treacherous landscapes as settings for quests where human relationships and survival are values that are equally paramount.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) The Monkey (2025)

The Monkey (Image via Apple TV+)

Directed and written by Osgood Perkins from Stephen King's 1980 short story, The Monkey (2025), follows twin brothers whose lives crumble after they find a malevolent wind-up monkey linked to horrific deaths.

Starring Adam Scott, Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, and Theo James, the film follows its growing horror and the downfall of the family.

When the demon-possessed doll returns to commit fresh murders, two brothers who have been estranged must join forces. Fighting against inner demons and the monkey's control, they need to escape before things worsen.

Similar to The Gorge, The Monkey blends suspense, horror, and individual stakes when its characters are confronted with a growing real and unavoidable threat that tests their perception of reality.

The Monkey is available only in theaters.

Viewers can watch The Gorge on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

