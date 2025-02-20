Don't Let Go (2019): Full list of cast in Jacob Aaron Estes's sci-fi horror thriller

Don't Let Go is a sci-fi horror thriller film from Blumhouse Productions. Founded by Jason Blum in 2010, the production house is widely known for its contributions to the horror genre. Some of its most acclaimed movies are the Insidious franchise, the Paranormal Activity franchise, and the M3GAN film series.

Don't Let Go sees homicide detective Jack Radcliff learn about the devastating murder of his niece Ashley and her family. He is ridden with guilt and believes he could have stopped it from happening.

A couple of weeks later, things take an entirely new twist as he begins receiving phone calls from his niece, who seems to be calling from the past. This gives Jack the hope that he can still stop the murders from happening, but he must race against time while uncovering a dark conspiracy.

The amalgamation of emotions, paranormal elements, time-travel mystery, and crime thriller makes it a perfect watch for fans of horror and psychological thrillers. Led by David Oyelevo and Storm Reid, the movie has a sprawling star cast. Keep reading to find which other actors appear in Don't Let Go.

List of complete cast and characters in Don't Let Go

1) David Oyelowo as Detective Jack Radcliff

A still from Don't Let Go (Image via Blumhouse)

David Oyelowo played the role of Detective Jack Radcliff, Ashley's uncle and Garrett's brother. He feels guilty for not being able to stop the murder of Ashley and her parents, Garret and Susan. Later, he tries to stop the murders from happening.

Oyelowo is best known for playing Martin Luther King Jr. in the biographical drama Selma and as Peter Snowden in HBO's Nightingale. He has also appeared as supporting characters in The Help, Lincoln, and Jack Reacher.

2) Storm Reid as Ashley Radcliff

A still from Don't Let Go (Image via Blumhouse)

Storm Reid appeared as Ashley Radcliff, Jack's niece and Garrett and Susan's daughter in the horror film. She gets murdered along with her parents but is somehow able to contact her uncle from the past.

Reid rose to prominence with her lead role in the fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time. She has since starred in the horror film The Invisible Man, the teen drama TV series Euphoria, and an episode of The Last of Us. The last of these won her a Primetime Emmy Award.

3) Mykelti Williamson as Bobby Owens

Mykelti Williamson stars as Jack's partner, Bobby Owens. As the investigation into the murder of Jack's family unfolds, Bobby's involvement in the crime is revealed, which adds to the complexity of the story.

Williamson is best known for his roles in acclaimed movies like Forrest Gump, 12 Angry Men, and Ali. He has also appeared in movies like The Purge: Election Year, the 24th, and Unstoppable.

4) Brian Tyree Henry as Garret Radcliff

Brian Tyree Henry portrays Garret Radcliff, Jack's brother and Ashley's father. Garret is a former drug dealer who takes medicine for bipolar disorder. When he is murdered, Jack thinks that chastising him for being irresponsible led to his murder.

Henry's role as rapper Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award. His performance in 2022's Causeway garnered an Oscar nomination for him. He has also voiced the character Jefferson Davis in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel.

Other members of the cast

Besides the mentioned characters, several other characters appeared in the film. Here is a list of those characters:

Byron Mann as Sergeant Roger Martin

Alfred Molina as Howard Keleshian, Jack and Bobby's boss

Shinelle Azoroh as Susan Radcliff, Ashley’s mother and Garret’s wife

April Grace as Sergeant Julia Rodriguez

Ray Barnes as Reverend Ray

Daniel R. Lawson Jr. as Dinner Patron

Omar Leyva as Property Officer 1

Sarkis Ninos as Property Officer 2

Don't Let Go is available for streaming on Netflix.

