Abducted in the Everglades on Lifetime: Main list of cast 

Abducted in the Everglades is an upcoming LMN film that will premiere on Lifetime on March 2, at 8 pm ET. The mystery/thriller has a runtime of one hour and 30 mins and is directed by Damiàn Romay. It stars Tori Spelling, Tommi Rose and Nick Ballard in lead roles, among others.

Spelling also serves as the executive producer. Dane K. Braun, Richard Pierce, and Thomas Dolan-Gavitt are in charge of the script. Lastly, Andrew Skrabutenas is in charge of the music in Abducted in the Everglades.

Abducted in the Everglades: Main list of cast in this Lifetime original

1) Tori Spelling as Beverly

A still of Tori Spelling who stars as Beverly. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

American actress Tori Spelling, 51, hails from Los Angeles, California. She has previously been a part of movies and shows like Beverly Hills 90210 (1990-2000), Scary Movie (2000), Saved by the Bell (1989-1993), and A Friend to Die For (1994), among others.

In Abducted in the Everglades, Spelling plays the role of Beverly, a mother from Indiana, who will be at the center of the movie's plot as she looks for her missing daughter.

Before the film's LMN premiere, Spelling hyped the film with an Instagram post that reads as:

"Press tour magic ✨ for my movie “Abducted in the Everglades” airing on @lifetimetv Sunday , March 2nd 8pm. • Hair : @misskimbeautyy . Makeup: @julzhopemua . Nails : @annastimson . Styled by 🙋🏼‍♀️ "

Check out the aforementioned post below:

2) Tommi Rose as Carli

A still of actress Tommi Rose who stars as Carli in the upcoming LMN weekender. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Tommi Rose is an actress and a music artist who is just 24 years of age. She has previously been a part of movies and shows like Outer Banks (2024), Will Trent (2023), Catch a Killer (2024), and more.

Rose stars as Carli in Abducted in the Everglades. The main storyline of the entire film is around the disappearance of Carli, Beverly's (played by Tori Spelling) "college-aged daughter."

3) Joseph Cannon as Luke

A still of actor Joseph Cannon [Screenshot courtesy: @josephkcannon on Instagram]

Joseph Cannon is a Pittsburgh-born actor, who is famed for his portrayal of Toby Bass in Law & Order (2022). Cannon has also starred in movies and shows like Archive 81 ( 2022), The Chair (2021), Beyond the Lake (2024), and more.

In Abducted in the Everglades, Cannon stars as Luke. Luke is Carli's ex-boyfriend and has a hand in her abduction.

Other cast and crew

Nick Ballard - Unknown

Nikki Nunziato - Unknown

Plot details of this impending LMN release

The plot of this mystery-thriller revolves around a mother (Beverly) who goes in search of her college-aged daughter (Carli) when she goes missing during her spring break.

The mother, assisted by a boatman Ray, searches the "vast Everglades" looking for the missing girl.

Lifetime describes this film as:

"When her college-aged daughter goes missing while on Spring Break down in Miami, Indiana mom Beverly flies out to find her, acquiring the assistance of rugged boatman Ray as they search the vast Everglades."

Abducted in the Everglades premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, March 2, at 8 pm ET. It will be available to stream on LMN a day after its release.

