The Last Woman Who Lived Here, directed by Samantha MacAdam and written by Leo McGuigan, is set to premiere on Lifetime on March 9, 2025. The film is a crime thriller that tells the story of a married couple who move into a new home for a fresh start.

Ad

The couple, Charlotte and Joel, seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, begin anew in the suburbs. They find a house at a low price, and seeing it as a great deal, quickly decide to buy it. However, their excitement about a new beginning soon takes a dark and terrifying turn when they discover that their dream home is actually a murder house.

In The Last Woman Who Lived Here, Tamara Almeida and David Chinchilla star as Charlotte and Joel, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

The Last Woman Who Lived Here: List of cast

1) Tamara Almeida

Ad

Almeida takes on the role of the lead character Charlotte in The Last Woman Who Lived Here, a woman who moves into a sub-urban house with her husband Joel.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Tamara Almeida is a bilingual actor and producer. She has previously starred in films such as Christmas on Call (2024), What We Do For Love (2023), Secrets at the Inn (2022), and more. She has also been a part of television series such as Jane (2023-24), and Total Drama Island: Reboot (2023-24).

Ad

2) David Chinchilla

Ad

David Chinchilla plays the role of Charlotte's husband Joel in The Last Woman Who Lived Here.

Born in Toronto, Canada, David Chinchilla is a theatre actor and stunt performer. He is known for Last County (2023), FUBAR (2023), 40 Acres (2024), My Husband Hired a Hitman (2024), and more.

3) Darrin Baker

Darrin Baker (Image via Instagram/@darrinbakerofficial)

Darrin Baker plays the character of Detective Jensen in the upcoming crime thriller, bringing an investigative angle to the plot.

Ad

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Darrin Baker is a stage, film, and television actor, known for The Man from Toronto (2022). Five Days at Memorial (2022), Painkiller (2023), My Spy (2020), and more. Besides, he has also been a part of the Unwrapping Christmas film series.

4) Natalia Gracious

Natalia Gracious (Image via Instagram/@nataliagraciousactor)

Natalia Gracious takes on the role of Molly as per IMDB.

Ad

Natalia Gracious is a Toronto-based, Dora-nominated actress. She has previously starred in projects such as Rabbit Hole (2023), Humane (2024), The Good Hench (2024), S*x/Life (2023), and more.

5) Moni Ogunsuyi

Moni Ogunsuyi (Image via Instagram/@moni.ogunsuyi)

Moni Ogunsuyi takes on the role of Michelle in the upcoming crime thriller.

Ad

Canadian actress, Moni Ogunsuyi, has previously starred in My Husband's Baby (2024), Taken at a Basketball Game (2025), The Apprentice (2024), Undermind (2024), and more. She has also been a part of the film Josephine, which won the Audience Choice for Best Film Award at the 48 Hour Film Project Global Award.

Other cast members

According to IMDB, the following is the list of supporting cast members:

Randal Edwards

Morgan Kelly

Heidi Lynch

Clindy Sampson

The film The Last Woman Who Lived Here is produced by Lucas Madigan, and showcases Ryan Knight’s cinematography.

The Last Woman Who Lived Here is premiering on March 8, 2025, exclusively on Lifetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback