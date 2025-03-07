I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story- Full list of cast for the Lifetime movie

I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story, directed by Brianne Nord-Stewart and written by Kelly Fullerton, is set to premiere on Lifetime on March 8, 2025. The film tells the true story of Natalie Suleman, who gave birth to octuplets through IVF in 2009.

Based on the true story of Natalie Suleman, a single mother of 14, who gained media and global attention in 2009 after giving birth to octuplets through IVF, I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story sheds light on her journey, the intense media spotlight, and the struggles she faced while navigating public scrutiny and financial issues as she raised her large family.

I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story: Cast List

1) Kristen Lee Gutoskie

Canadian actress, Kristen Lee Gutoskie, had previously starred in The Dust Storm (2016), The Million Dollar Bet (2024), Jonesin' (2021), All the World Is Sleeping (2021), Eat Wheaties! (2021), and more.

In I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story, Kristen Lee Gutoskie takes on the role of Natalie Suleman, bringing emotional depth and touch to the character through her performance.

2) Caitlin Stryker

Canadian actress, Caitlin Stryker, had previously starred in An Unexpected Valentine (2025), Allegiance (2025), Nobody Dumps My Daughter (2024), Inventing the Christmas Prince (2022), and more.

Caitlin Stryker plays the character of Beth, Natalie’s supportive friend in the film.

3) Adam Beauchesne

Canadian actor, Adam Beauchesne, had previously starred in Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010), Bad Genius (2024), Cold Copy (2003), So Help Me Todd (2023), and more.

Adam Beauchesne portrays the obstetrician, who finally unveils the truth.

4) David Allan Pearson

Canadian actor, David Allan Pearson, had previously starred in Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002), The Girl Who Wasn't Dead (2024), Spread (2024), A World Record Christmas (2023), and more.

David Allan Pearson plays the character of Eddie, a pivotal role that adds depth to the storyline.

Other Cast Members

As revealed by IMDB, here is the list of supporting cast members:

Anita Wittenberg as Angela

Jovanna Burke as Gail

Miles Marthaller as Elijah (6 Yrs Old)

Scarlett Tupper as Amerah (9 Yrs Old)

Benjamin Jacobson as Elijah (10 Yrs Old)

Lauren Akemi Bradley as Ann Curry

Kylee Bush as Jules

Genevieve Fleming as Lara

What did Natalie say about her pregnancy? Explored

According to BuzzFeed, Natalie is a mother of 14 children. She shared that she never planned to have such a large family, but her doctor, Michael Kamrava, misled her about the number of embryos he implanted; a total of 12. Consequently, he had his medical license revoked in 2011.

In defense, Kamrava claimed that he was influenced by Natalie to proceed with multiple embryo implants. Initially, she stated that six embryos had been implanted with the possibility of some resulting in twins. However, the doctor later clarified that the actual number of implanted embryos was 12.

Natalie also said:

"It's not enough to say I wanted a big family because I was lonely. There is an amalgamation of factors. I wanted kids to create maybe a safe and predictable little world that I lacked growing up. So then, of course, I projected onto my future family."

I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story will release on March 8, 2025, only on Lifetime.

