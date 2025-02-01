Harlem season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

After two seasons following the foursome Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, Prime Video's hit streaming comedy ends with Harlem season 3. The six-episode season 3, which also served as the series finale, debuted on the platform on January 23, 2025, with a back-to-back two-episode premiere, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

It continued the story of the show's central band of friends—Meagan Good as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shaniqua Shandai as Angie, and Jerrie Johnson as Tye—and their ups and downs of living as young 20-somethings in New York. Harlem season 3 also answered the twist cliffhanger of Harlem season 2 about one of the ladies getting the news of a surprise pregnancy.

Created by Tracy Oliver, the Harlem season 3 also stars a mix of old cast members and newcomers besides the four leading ladies, including Tyler Lepley, Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, and Robin Givens as recurring characters.

How many episodes are there in Harlem season 3?

As mentioned, Harlem season 3 debuted exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, January 23, 2025, making a double-header premiere. The third season and series finale will run for six episodes, two episodes short of its second season.

The first two episodes of the ongoing series were directed by Stacey Muhammad, who is known for helming episodes for shows like Queen Sugar, Bel-Air, and Cross. Tasha Smith and Shea William Vanderpoort will also be directing two episodes each, with Smith behind episodes 3 and 5 and Vanderpoort for episodes 4 and 6.

Vanderpoort had previously directed two episodes of Harlem season 2, but it will be Smith's first time joining the show's roster of directors.

Like Harlem season 2, the third season will follow 2-episode releases every week, but this time it will be on Thursdays.

Episodes Titles Dates Episode 1 Ex…pecting January 23, 2025 Episode 2 Fallopian Blues January 23, 2025 Episode 3 Can We Talk…For A Minute January 30, 2025 Episode 4 Foot Rub January 30, 2025 Episode 5 TBA February 6, 2025 Episode 6 TBA February 6, 2025

Episodes will continue to be released at the typical release timing, arriving on their release dates at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

Cast and characters in the series

The favorite Harlem foursome returns to reprise their roles alongside several series regulars. That said, new Harlem season 3 cast members and characters will be adding some spice to the season finale.

Here's the list of cast and characters in the series:

Meagan Good as Camille Parks

Grace Byers as Quinn Joseph

Shoniqua Shandai as Angie Wilson

Jerrie Johnson as Tyse Reynolds

Tyler Lepley as Ian

Kofi Siriboe as Seth

Gail Bean as Eva

Logan Browning as Portia

Whoopie Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt

Luke Forbes as Mike

Judy Han as Dr. Tan

Taryn Delanie Smith as Lala

Kathryn Boswell as the female reporter

Joie Lee as Deborah

Jonathan Burke as Eric

Cristala Carter as Dr. Lisbon

Bevy Smith as Aunt Tammy

Jay Suprano as Nova

DeShawn Bowen as a medical assistant

B. Simone as Carli

Liza Treyger as Elyse

Ronald Emile as Cisco

Stephanie Pope as Franjelica

Emma Clare as a journalist

Amber Reauchean Williams as a Lamaze teacher

Robin Givens as Jacqueline

Jasmine Guy as Patricia

Nneka Okafor as Brittany

Juani Feliz as Isabela

Malcolm D. Lee as Malcolm Lee

Sherri Shepherd as Sonya

Tashae Henry as Sabrina

Zora Iman Crew as a nurse

Jasmine Rush as an instructor

Harlem season 3 plot summary

Series creator Tracy Oliver spoke with ELLE, per the magazine's article published on January 9, 2025, about what audiences can expect from Harlem season 3. She teased:

"Season 3 is all about our women being forced to grow and evolve to that next stage of life, with or without a map on how to do it."

Per the synopsis from Prime Video's official trailer of the third season, it will follow the core four women—Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye—in their life-changing journey, whether it's about motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, or complicated families or careers. Season 3 also answered the question from the season 3 finale cliffhanger: Who is pregnant?

Catch Harlem season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

