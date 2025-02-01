  • home icon
Harlem season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Feb 01, 2025 10:40 GMT
Harlem season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

After two seasons following the foursome Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, Prime Video's hit streaming comedy ends with Harlem season 3. The six-episode season 3, which also served as the series finale, debuted on the platform on January 23, 2025, with a back-to-back two-episode premiere, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

It continued the story of the show's central band of friends—Meagan Good as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shaniqua Shandai as Angie, and Jerrie Johnson as Tye—and their ups and downs of living as young 20-somethings in New York. Harlem season 3 also answered the twist cliffhanger of Harlem season 2 about one of the ladies getting the news of a surprise pregnancy.

Created by Tracy Oliver, the Harlem season 3 also stars a mix of old cast members and newcomers besides the four leading ladies, including Tyler Lepley, Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, and Robin Givens as recurring characters.

How many episodes are there in Harlem season 3?

As mentioned, Harlem season 3 debuted exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, January 23, 2025, making a double-header premiere. The third season and series finale will run for six episodes, two episodes short of its second season.

The first two episodes of the ongoing series were directed by Stacey Muhammad, who is known for helming episodes for shows like Queen Sugar, Bel-Air, and Cross. Tasha Smith and Shea William Vanderpoort will also be directing two episodes each, with Smith behind episodes 3 and 5 and Vanderpoort for episodes 4 and 6.

Vanderpoort had previously directed two episodes of Harlem season 2, but it will be Smith's first time joining the show's roster of directors.

Like Harlem season 2, the third season will follow 2-episode releases every week, but this time it will be on Thursdays.

Episodes

Titles

Dates

Episode 1

Ex…pecting

January 23, 2025

Episode 2

Fallopian Blues

January 23, 2025

Episode 3

Can We Talk…For A Minute

January 30, 2025

Episode 4

Foot Rub

January 30, 2025

Episode 5

TBA

February 6, 2025

Episode 6

TBA

February 6, 2025

Episodes will continue to be released at the typical release timing, arriving on their release dates at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

Cast and characters in the series

The favorite Harlem foursome returns to reprise their roles alongside several series regulars. That said, new Harlem season 3 cast members and characters will be adding some spice to the season finale.

Here's the list of cast and characters in the series:

  • Meagan Good as Camille Parks
  • Grace Byers as Quinn Joseph
  • Shoniqua Shandai as Angie Wilson
  • Jerrie Johnson as Tyse Reynolds
  • Tyler Lepley as Ian
  • Kofi Siriboe as Seth
  • Gail Bean as Eva
  • Logan Browning as Portia
  • Whoopie Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt
  • Luke Forbes as Mike
  • Judy Han as Dr. Tan
  • Taryn Delanie Smith as Lala
  • Kathryn Boswell as the female reporter
  • Joie Lee as Deborah
  • Jonathan Burke as Eric
  • Cristala Carter as Dr. Lisbon
  • Bevy Smith as Aunt Tammy
  • Jay Suprano as Nova
  • DeShawn Bowen as a medical assistant
  • B. Simone as Carli
  • Liza Treyger as Elyse
  • Ronald Emile as Cisco
  • Stephanie Pope as Franjelica
  • Emma Clare as a journalist
  • Amber Reauchean Williams as a Lamaze teacher
  • Robin Givens as Jacqueline
  • Jasmine Guy as Patricia
  • Nneka Okafor as Brittany
  • Juani Feliz as Isabela
  • Malcolm D. Lee as Malcolm Lee
  • Sherri Shepherd as Sonya
  • Tashae Henry as Sabrina
  • Zora Iman Crew as a nurse
  • Jasmine Rush as an instructor

Harlem season 3 plot summary

Series creator Tracy Oliver spoke with ELLE, per the magazine's article published on January 9, 2025, about what audiences can expect from Harlem season 3. She teased:

"Season 3 is all about our women being forced to grow and evolve to that next stage of life, with or without a map on how to do it."

Per the synopsis from Prime Video's official trailer of the third season, it will follow the core four women—Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye—in their life-changing journey, whether it's about motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, or complicated families or careers. Season 3 also answered the question from the season 3 finale cliffhanger: Who is pregnant?

Catch Harlem season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

Edited by Ankush Das
