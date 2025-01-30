Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4 ending explained: Are Quinn and Seth together? A mysterious phone call teases a third party

Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4 dropped on Prime early on Thursday, January 30, 2025, giving fans more relationship drama from the favorite foursome Quinn, Camille, Angie, and Tye. Each of the women has stuff going on in their lives, personally and professionally, from Camille's single parent woes and Quinn's newfound love to Angie's wedding planning snags and Tye's new relationship.

This week's back-to-back episode saw them deal with whatever came their way but also teased even more drama waiting on the sidelines. Quinn and Seth had taken their relationship to the next level, and with their plans to stay with each other during the offseason and love confessions, it was safe to say that they were now together.

However, there was a shocking twist before Harlem season 3 episode 4 faded to black—a phone call from someone named Sabrina. It teased major drama that could change Quinn's relationship status.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Quinn and Seth take their romance to the next level in Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4

Quinn and Seth in Harlem season 3 episodes 3&4 (Image via Prime Video)

Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4 saw Quinn and Seth's relationship evolve. In the beginning, as seen in the Harlem season 3 premiere, they both decided not to label their relationship and to enjoy their time together. However, all that changed for them gradually in this week's episodes.

It started with them spending more time together, despite Quinn quitting as Seth's stylist because of some controversy with his old stylist. Seth wanted to spend time with Quinn personally, and Quinn wanted that as well. He also invited her to do a photoshoot about "Black Love" with him, which included a five-page spread in a magazine where they pose as a married couple with two kids.

Everything was going well in Quinn and Seth's relationship, with Camille even commenting on how Seth looked at Quinn. They acted like girlfriend and boyfriend throughout Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4, although they haven't confirmed their status or put a label on their relationship. That said, in Harlem season 3 episode 4, while cuddling in bed, they talked about the near future.

Quinn and Seth's photoshoot (Image via Prime Video)

Seth said that the offseason was coming, and he would like to spend that time in New York with Quinn, who replied that she would like that "a lot." The MLB player also cheekily admitted his feelings towards Quinn, saying:

"Well, I like you a lot. Actually, I'm lying. I love you a lot."

Quinn also told him that she loves him "a lot" too. With their love confessions, it was safe to say that Quinn and Seth are together and exclusive by this point in Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4.

A phone call from "Sabrina" teases a potential third-party drama

Throughout Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4, while everybody else's relationships struggled, Quinn and Seth looked like the strongest couple. Admitting that they loved each other at the near end of episode 4 also cemented their growing relationship, but an unexpected bombshell dropped before the episode faded to black, teasing a new Harlem season 3 character.

Seth in Harlem season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

While they were sleeping, someone called Seth's phone. He answered and talked about being with Quinn and his flight back in a couple of hours, referring to the person on the other side of the phone as "Sabrina." However, that wasn't all; he called Sabrina "babe" and told her he loved her.

Quinn heard the phone call, which shocked her enough to say, "What the fu..." The episode left viewers wondering who Sabrina was. But according to the show's IMDb page, Tashae Henry will play her in the Harlem season 3 finale, which is scheduled for next week.

Read more: Harlem season 2 recap

Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4 saw Camille with a new love interest

Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4 saw Camille's struggles as she embraced her surprise pregnancy. It was up-and-down between her and Ian because he was starting a serious relationship with Portia. They go together during her visits to the doctor and plan things together to prepare for the pregnancy, but with Ian's other relationship, he could sometimes miss appointments. That included a Lamaze class.

Camille and Cisco (Image via Prime Video)

But, without Ian in the picture, at least in terms of Camille's romantic prospects, it opened some space for a new love interest. She hit it off with Seth's buddy and teammate, Cisco, who was visiting with Seth while Camille was with Quinn. Cisco was showering Camille with praises in Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4, and it looked like there could be something there, especially after Cisco asked her on a date.

When Camille was shocked by the MLB player's advances because, as she pointed out, she was pregnant, Cisco wasn't discouraged. He told her it wouldn't be the first time he had dated a woman with kids.

Also read: What is Martian struggling with in The Agency?

Relationships that blossomed in Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4

Angie and Mike's wedding planning continues

Angie and Mike's cake tasting (Image via Prime Video)

Angie and Mike have been planning their wedding since the beginning of Harlem season 3, but they couldn't compromise on certain things, including how grand the wedding would be. But, in Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4, they've already gone cake testing, but even better, they've had the much-needed conversation about why Mike wanted an intimate wedding.

Mike explained that the space for his side of the family at the wedding would be mostly empty because his family doesn't care. After hearing this, Angie agreed to compromise.

Tye and Eva confessed their love for each other

Despite a few misunderstandings, Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4 saw Tye and Eva's relationship evolve. It started with Tye encouraging Eva to stay in her apartment for several days, offering her drawer space, and doing work dates in her office so they could be together.

They also confessed that they loved each other, ending their disagreement when Tye became defensive over Eva's "constructive criticism" of her work.

Catch Harlem season 3 episodes 3 & 4 now streaming on Prime Video. The complete installments of seasons 1 and 2 of the series can also be watched on the platform with a subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback