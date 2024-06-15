Beautiful Wedding ending explained: Do Abby and Travis remain a married couple?

Beautiful Wedding (2024) is a film directed by Roger Kumble which is the sequel to Beautiful Disaster (2023). The movie picks up from where it left off in its predecessor, following Abby and Travis’ tumultuous relationship as they now try to wade through a sea of emotions after their drunken wedding in Las Vegas. Starring Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner as Travis and Abby respectively.

It starts with Abby and Travis waking up one morning in Vegas only to realize they are married after an unforgettable night, the events of which they can't remember. As their friends Shepley and America join them, they find out how severe their circumstances have been when they discover a huge amount of cash in their room, and Benny tells her to repay him.

This sudden twist sets off a series of chaotic moments for Abby and Travis who are trying to obtain footing within this new phase of life and eventually end up marrying each other again at the end of the movie.

Trending

Exploring the future of Abby and Travis' relationship in Beautiful Wedding

At the end of Beautiful Wedding, the marriage between Abby and Travis is repaired. While returning home Abby apologises to Travis for all that took place earlier while expressing willingness to fix their relationship together. Similarly remorseful, he proposes once again using his mother’s ring as a symbol of commitment and affection towards her this time round.

Eventually, they retake vows by having an official wedding ceremony attended by all friends and family members.

How do Abby and Travis get married in Beautiful Wedding?

The movie begins with Abby, Travis, and their friends enjoying themselves at various locations in Las Vegas for the night. After enjoying themselves throughout, they end up deciding to get married on impulse.

They wake up the following morning with no memory of having tied the knot yet terrified at the sight of the rings on their fingers that lead them to the realization of their mistake.

Shepley, America, and their other friends cannot believe it and together attempt piecing together the previous night’s happenings since the couple had forgotten what has exactly transpired on such an occasion. Inadvertently marrying each other makes Abby confront her feelings while forcing Travis to accept responsibility.

What happens after they get married in Beautiful Wedding?

Following the bombshell news that they are husband and wife, problems begin arising between Abby and Travis. Feeling overwhelmed by marrying at 19, Abby tries to avoid the situation by suggesting that they take a trip to Mexico which she pretends is their honeymoon.

On the other hand, Travis sees this as an opportunity to show Abby that being married could work for them. Their journey in Mexico is full of both highs and lows, ranging from romantic moments to violent misunderstandings.

Travis’ bachelor party turns sour when undressed women answer his phone making Abby think he cheated on her. In response, Abby decides to make Travis jealous by taking compromising photos with Parker, her ex-boyfriend. This creates more complications and disputes that eventually lead to both of them considering divorce.

Then came the turning point during a counseling session with Father Miguel where both Abby and Travis vent out their frustrations and misunderstandings.

While they initially decide to separate despite efforts towards addressing these issues, prayers from friends plus confrontation with Benny who makes her realize how deeply she loves Travis cause them to rethink their choices.

Beautiful Wedding is a romantic story about how love can be stronger against all odds. Even though they do not understand each other well at times and fight often, Abby and Travis stay together, showing that their love is greater than any other obstacle.

Beautiful Wedding is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.