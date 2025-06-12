What films did actor Chris Robinson feature in? Details explored as the actor passes away at 86

Chris Robinson, a film and television actor with a career spanning decades in the entertainment industry, has passed at the age of 86. Although many recall him for his television work, especially in soap operas, Chris Robinson maintained a steady presence in films as well. His cinematic journey started in the late 1950s and extended into the 2000s.

During that period, he assumed numerous roles, encompassing leading performances and supporting characters throughout various productions. His cinematic contributions, while occasionally receiving less attention than his television performances, greatly enhanced the overall richness of his career.

Chris Robinson’s career in entertainment spanned both film and television, with more than 30 credited film roles and over 90 appearances in television series and TV movies. He became widely known for his portrayal of Dr. Rick Webber on General Hospital and also played significant roles in The Bold and the Beautiful and Another World.

In cinema, his performances in films such as Beast from Haunted Cave, The Intruder, Savannah Smiles, and Amy contributed to a diverse acting portfolio. His later years included work in independent projects such as Barely Dreaming and Just for a Week, highlighting his continued involvement in the industry well into his 80s.

Below is a selection of some of the most well-known films that featured Chris Robinson, showcasing the range of roles he took on throughout his career in cinema.

The Intruder (1975)

Chris Robinson (right) running through a wooded area in an action sequence from an early film role. (Image via Garagehouse Pictures)

In 1975, Chris Robinson wrote, directed, and starred in The Intruder, a horror-thriller inspired by Agatha Christie’s Ten Little Indians. The story follows eleven strangers who arrive at a remote island mansion under the pretense of claiming a hidden fortune. One by one, they begin to die at the hands of an unseen killer, and suspicion mounts as the survivors try to identify the murderer before it’s too late.

The film features Mickey Rooney as Captain Jennings, Yvonne De Carlo as DePriest, and Ted Cassidy, with Robinson playing Reardon. Despite a notable cast, the film was shelved after production and considered lost until it was rediscovered and released on Blu-ray in 2017 by Garagehouse Pictures. It has since gained recognition among cult horror fans for its eerie atmosphere and slasher-style elements predating 1980s horror trends.

Beast from Haunted Cave (1959)

Chris Robinson plays the beast in The Beast from Haunted Caves starring Sheila Carol and Michael Forest. (Image via Amazon Prime)

In Beast from Haunted Cave (1959), Chris Robinson plays the Beast, a monstrous, spider-like creature that stalks and terrorizes a group of criminals hiding in the snowy wilderness after a heist. Directed by Monte Hellman and written by Charles B. Griffith, the film blends crime and horror as the gang's escape plan unravels under the threat of this mysterious creature. Sheila Carol and Michael Forest also star in this low-budget thriller that has earned cult status for its eerie atmosphere and genre-mixing style.

Savannah Smiles (1982)

Chris Robinson in a tense moment from a 1970s film, wearing a black suit and tie. (Image via FawsomeTV)

In Savannah Smiles (1982), Robinson plays Richard Driscoll, the emotionally distant father of Savannah, a neglected young girl from an affluent political family. Tired of being ignored, Savannah runs away and is accidentally picked up by two small-time criminals on the run. As the trio bonds, the men soften under her influence and begin reevaluating their lives.

Meanwhile, Savannah's disappearance triggers a statewide search, drawing intense media attention and placing the fugitives in jeopardy. The film explores themes of innocence, personal transformation, and the power of human connection. It features Bridgette Andersen, Donovan Scott, and Mark Miller.

Amy (1981)

Chris Robinson portrays Elliot Medford in Amy portrayed by Jenny Agutter (Image via Amazon Prime)

In Disney’s drama Amy (1981), Robinson plays Elliot Medford, the estranged husband of Amy. Amy, a woman who defies her upper-class background after the death of her child to work at a school for deaf children in rural Appalachia. The story follows Amy’s personal growth as she teaches speech to children who have never spoken before, developing a new sense of identity and purpose. One of her students Harry Watkins, a withdrawn young deaf boy, becomes a central focus of her mission.

As Amy overcomes resistance from traditional educators and her own past, her estranged relationship with Elliot reflects the emotional cost of transformation. The film explores the intersections of privilege, education, and self-discovery. The cast includes Jenny Agutter in the lead role, with Barry Newman and Nanette Fabray in key supporting roles.

Barely Dreaming (2021)

Chris Robinson in his later years playing Bud Millen in Barely Dreaming (Image via Amazon Prime)

In Barely Dreaming (2021), Chris Robinson plays Bud Millen, an elder friend to terminally ill novelist Adrian Aytese. The story follows Adrian as he reveals a secret journal to his sister Paige, detailing a surreal search for a mysterious woman from his dreams. A special sleep-inducing sand given by Bud causes Adrian’s dreams to blur into reality.

As Paige reads through the journal, she begins to question whether the events described are fiction or part of a deeper truth. Directed by Michael Jason Allen, the film also stars Jacquie Shane and Jessica Y. Martin.

Chris Robinson's last film: Just for a Week (2022)

Chris Robinson in Just for a Week (2022), portraying Ted Hurst in his final film role. (Image via Amazon Prime)

Chris Robinson’s final film appearance was in Just for a Week (2022), where he played Ted Hurst, a wealthy patriarch diagnosed with a terminal illness. To settle long-standing tensions between his estranged children, Ted sends his uptight son Eric and free-spirited daughter Ellie to survive together in the desert for one week. If they succeed, they inherit his fortune.

If not, the estate could fall into the hands of his opportunistic lawyer Miles and new trophy wife Anya. The film blends elements of adventure and comedy, and also stars Michael Jason Allen, Abby Rey, and Mariya Tensina. Directed by Michael Jason Allen, it explores themes of family, inheritance, and reconciliation.

Chris Robinson's film career reflected a remarkable range, spanning cult horror, heartwarming dramas, and independent cinema. Until his passing at age 86, he appeared in over 30 films and remained active in the industry well into his 80s. His legacy lives on through a diverse body of work that continues to resonate with audiences.

