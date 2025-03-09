How to watch I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story? All streaming options explored

Directed by Brianne Nord-stewart, I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story premiered on March 8, 2025. The film follows the true story of Natalie Suleman, who gave birth to octuplets through IVF in 2009.

Based on Natalie Suleman's life, she gained media and global attention in 2009 after giving birth to octuplets. The film sheds light on her journey, the intense media spotlight, and the struggles she faced while navigating public scrutiny and financial issues as she raised her large family.

I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story aired on Lifetime TV Channel on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET. Also, the film is now available on live TV streaming services.

I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story - Live streaming services options explored

I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story premiered on Lifetime on March 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The documentary is also available on live TV streaming services. Below is a list of the available streaming platforms.

1) Philo

I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story is available on Philo. It is available for $28 per month and includes a seven-day free trial for new users. The service offers access to 70 channels, including Lifetime. Viewers can sign up for the free trial to explore the platform.

2) Fubo

The film is available for streaming on Fubo. The subscription starts at $64.99 for the first month and costs $84.99 per month. A seven-day free trial is available for new users. The live-streaming service offers access to Lifetime and up to 290+ channels.

3) Hulu + Live TV

The film is available for streaming on Hulu + Live TV, a popular live TV streaming service. New subscribers can try the service for three days for free. After the trial period, the subscription costs $82.99 per month.

The service offers more than 95 live TV channels and access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu's on-demand content, offering a range of entertainment, sports, and streaming options.

4) DirecTV Stream

I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story is available on DirecTV Stream. It offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers. After the free trial period, the subscription offers Lifetime as part of its MyEntertainment package, which costs $34.99 monthly. This package includes access to 40+ entertainment channels.

DirecTV Stream provides signature packages starting at $86.99 monthly for a wider selection of sports and other channels. These upgraded plans offer additional content, including live sports, news, and more.

Cast of I Was Octomom explored

As revealed by IMDB, in this film, Kristen Lee Gutoskie plays the role of Natalie Suleman, while Caitlin Stryker portrays her friend, Beth.

Other cast members include Adam Beauchesne, David Allan Pearson, Anita Wittenberg, Jovanna Burke, Miles Marthaller, Scarlett Tupper, Benjamin Jacobson, Lauren Akemi Bradley, Kylee Bush, and Genevieve Fleming.

The film, featuring Kristen Lee Gutoskie and Caitlin Stryker, portrays Natalie Suleman’s story. Viewers can choose from a variety of subscription plans to access the film.

