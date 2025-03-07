5 key details about Natalie Suleman, the subject of Lifetime’s I Was Octomom

Natalie Suleman, widely known as "Octomom," became a media sensation in 2009 when she gave birth to the first surviving set of octuplets. At that time, she was already a mother to six children, all conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Her decision to undergo another IVF cycle, despite facing financial and personal challenges, attracted public scrutiny and controversy.

According to a Page Six report dated March 5, 2025, her fertility specialist, Dr. Michael Kamrava, implanted 12 embryos instead of the six she was told about. Following intense media backlash, Suleman faced financial difficulties and took on various opportunities, including paid interviews and an adult film, to support her family.

Now, at 49, Natalie Suleman is revisiting her story in Lifetime’s biopic I Was Octomom and the docuseries Confessions of Octomom, which will premiere on March 8 and March 10, respectively. These projects aim to present her perspective, and since her children are now older, they will also cover Suleman's new role as a grandmother, according to a February 2025 report by Remind Magazine.

5 key insights about Natalie Suleman, the subject of Lifetime’s I Was Octomom, explored

1) The fertility controversy that defined her story

Natalie Suleman’s journey into the public eye began when she underwent IVF treatment with Dr. Michael Kamrava, who implanted 12 embryos, far exceeding standard medical guidelines.

According to Page Six, Suleman initially believed that only six embryos had been implanted, but later learned that Kamrava had transferred double that amount. The procedure resulted in the birth of octuplets, making medical history and sparking significant controversy. Kamrava’s actions ultimately led to the revocation of his medical license.

2) Financial struggles and media scrutiny

After the birth of her octuplets, Natalie Suleman experienced financial instability while raising 14 children. In an interview with People, she spoke about misconceptions regarding her financial situation.

"At the time, I was not unemployed. I was on disability," she stated.

She denied claims that she had used government assistance for her IVF treatments, explaining that she saved over $100,000 from her previous work as a psychiatric technician and used an inheritance to cover medical expenses. However, as public interest in her story grew, she engaged in several paid interviews and media appearances to support her children.

3) The decision to step away from the spotlight

By 2013, Natalie Suleman made a conscious effort to withdraw from public life. According to People magazine, she resumed her work as a therapist and concentrated on supporting her family away from media scrutiny.

Reflecting on her earlier choices, she stated,

"I did whatever I needed to do to make ends meet. And that was shaming myself, sacrificing my integrity. The life I was leading was not only destructive, it was dark. It was the antithesis of who I am as a person."

4) Raising 14 Children as a Single Parent

Despite her past notoriety, Natalie Suleman has focused on her children’s well-being for the last decade. In an interview with Remind Magazine in February 2025, she shared that raising a large family has been challenging, particularly with one of her older sons, Aidan, who is autistic and needs around-the-clock care.

Although she had nannies for a brief period, she ultimately took full responsibility for raising her children. As per a report by People magazine, she credits her faith as a key factor in maintaining stability—

"Eventually I just had to lean in really to my faith, my very strong faith in God. And it wasn't until I did that, everything fell into place beautifully."

5) A fresh perspective with I Was Octomom and Confessions of Octomom

As her children grow older, Natalie Suleman is ready to revisit her story on her own terms. Her upcoming Lifetime projects will chronicle her life, from undergoing IVF treatments to raising 14 children while facing public scrutiny.

She explained that her decision to participate in these productions was influenced by her children, especially her octuplets, who are now 16 and want their voices heard, as reported in People on January 24, 2025. Her daughter Nariyah emphasized,

"Our mom would finally be able to say her side of the story, because I feel like it was very unfair how she was terrorized and hated for just being a mother."

As Natalie prepares to share her story, she hopes to inspire others who have faced difficult circumstances.

I Was Octomom will premiere on March 8, and Confessions of Octomom will air on March 10. Both will be available to watch on Lifetime. Stay tuned for more updates.

