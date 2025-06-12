James Gunn shares update on ‘The Batman 2’ amid rumors of the movie being axed 

James Gunn has directly addressed speculation about the future of The Batman Part II, confirming the sequel remains a priority for DC Studios. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on June 10, the DC Studios co-chief stated:

"What Matt’s doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary," directly refuting rumors that the film might be canceled.

Gunn emphasized his anticipation for the project, adding that they're supposed to see the script soon and he "can't wait" for it, signaling active development under director Matt Reeves. The sequel exists within Reeves’ standalone Batman Epic Crime Saga, separate from Gunn’s interconnected DC Universe.

The sequel, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, was delayed last year from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027. James Gunn defended the extended timeline on social media, citing industry precedents.

Behind the delay: James Gunn sets the record straight (Image via Threads/@jamesgunn)

He wrote on his Threads account in 2024 that five-year gaps or more are pretty "common in sequels." He listed examples including "7 years between Alien and Aliens," "14 years between Incredibles," and "6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3." Gunn stressed Reeves’ commitment to quality, explaining delays stem from creative refinement in another post.

"Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write," he wrote.

He noted the production pipeline requires "around two years" after script completion. Robert Pattinson confirmed his return during press tours for Mickey 17 earlier this year during a Variety interview.

When asked about reprising Batman, he responded, "I f**king hope so," humorously noting, "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f**king old Batman by the sequel."

Speaking to Variety, Pattinson revealed he expects filming "by the end of 2025" and teased that he knows what it is about, but he cannot tell anyone. The original 2022 film grossed $772 million globally, establishing Pattinson’s iteration. James Gunn reiterated DC Studios’ non-negotiable policy: no film enters production without a completed script.

James Gunn and DC Studios’ strategic vision

Gunn’s Batman sequel update: Fact vs. fiction - Source: Getty

James Gunn clarified that while Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga operates independently from the new DC Universe, both narrative strands receive equal support. His emphasis on script integrity underscores DC Studios’ methodical approach to development.

The October 2027 release date remains firm, with Pattinson’s late-2025 filming target contingent on script approval. Gunn’s consistent messaging highlights a dual-track strategy: preserving Reeves’ grounded Gotham stories while building a cohesive DC Universe.

Gunn’s public responses directly counter rumors that The Batman Part II faced cancellation due to focus on newer franchises. He cited the successful franchise gaps or delays as industry standard rather than problematic. The policy requiring completed scripts before the start of production is intended to prevent rushed timelines and ensure alignment with the project's planned creative process.

No plot details or additional casting beyond Pattinson’s involvement were disclosed. As Superman’s release approaches, James Gunn’s comments reinforce that multiple DC adaptations can coexist under the studio’s evolving vision.

