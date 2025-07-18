A new Barbie animated film reported to be in development by Illumination and Mattel Studios

Barbie is heading back to theaters, this time as an animated star. According to a Deadline exclusive, Mattel Studios is teaming up with Illumination Entertainment (the studio behind Minions and Despicable Me) to make the first animated film for theatrical release.

Ad

Since her debut in 1959, the iconic doll has been more than just a toy. She is a pop culture icon, a symbol of empowerment, and the face of over 200 careers. In 2023, the doll made a leap to live-action in Greta Gerwig’s film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film became a cultural juggernaut, grossing $1.44 billion worldwide and earning eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

While the doll has previously starred in dozens of direct-to-video animated movies, this new theatrical project signals a new chapter, blending legacy with the storytelling prowess of Illumination.

Ad

Trending

Will there be an Illumination animated Barbie movie?

Margot Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling (Image via Warner Bros.)

The announcement of the animated film by Mattel Studios and Illumination is more than just another addition to a growing slate of toy-based movies.

Ad

This film will be the first Barbie animation to get a full theatrical release, a major upgrade from previous animated movies that went straight to DVD or streaming platforms. The decision reflects the massive boost in brand confidence after the 2023 live-action film’s unprecedented success.

Illumination, the animation studio behind global successes like Despicable Me, Minions, Sing, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has a proven methodology for making movies that do well at the box office. Universal Pictures will release the movie as part of its continuing partnership with Illumination.

Ad

Moreover, the move aligns with Mattel’s broader push into cinematic storytelling. Following the massive box office performance of Barbie, the company has accelerated development on multiple IP-based films. Projects for Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Polly Pocket, and Masters of the Universe are in progress, showing that Mattel is betting big on transforming its toy brands into cinematic universes.

The 2023 live-action Barbie film was a box office glory

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (Image via Getty)

The 2023 live-action Barbie film made history. Directed by Greta Gerwig, it became the highest-grossing film ever for Warner Bros., as well as the top-grossing film directed by a woman. The release even inspired the viral "Barbenheimer" trend, where moviegoers paired Barbie with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for a double feature.

Ad

This momentum has sparked renewed interest in the doll across all mediums. With Barbie firmly re-established as a major box office draw, an animated feature opens the door for younger audiences and global markets.

A long legacy of animated films

Barbie had previously been in more than 40 animated movies before the big hit in 2023. The first one was Barbie in the Nutcracker in 2001. These direct-to-video productions never made it to theaters, but they built a passionate fan base and found a new way to tell stories. They often changed old stories or made up new ones that showed how important friendship, bravery, and creativity are.

Ad

Barbie as Rapunzel, 12 Dancing Princesses, and The Princess and the Pauper are some of the most popular kids' movies, especially for those who grew up in the 2000s. Even while they never had major studio budgets or movie releases, their attractiveness and accessibility kept the Barbie brand going for decades.

The upcoming animated movie in theaters will be the first to transform these animated traditions into a cinematic experience. This is a big step forward, going from fairy tales on TV to full-length movies.

Ad

What to expect from the animated film

Even if the official facts about the narrative, actors, and creative team are still secret, trends in the business provide fans with some indications. Illumination has a history of hiring prominent actors for their animated movies. Hence, it is expected that some popular voices will bring her and her companions to life.

Furthermore, Barbie is well-known across the world, and her brand is always changing. The movie will probably mix fun with current messages, much like the 2023 movie did.

Ad

The look will be a detail to watch out for. Illumination's vibrant, expressive animation might give her a new style that is different from both her usual animated form and Margot Robbie's live-action version. The challenging part will be finding a balance between new ideas and old ones. Fans of the iconic doll for a long time may desire things they recognize, but the movie also needs to get the attention of a new generation.

Ad

Illumination's current timetable shows that Minions 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will both come out in 2026. This means that the animated movie might not come out until 2027 or later. That allows the company time to carefully write a script that is good enough for her first animated movie.

The upcoming animated movie shows that the doll is becoming a brand that tells stories across time, with beautiful images, powerful characters, and concepts that will never go out of style. Her world is becoming larger, bolder, and brighter as she goes from toys to the big screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More