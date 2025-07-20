  • home icon
When will Nobody 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

By Bea Melisse Ibañez
Published Jul 20, 2025 11:52 GMT
When will Nobody 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more (Image via Universal Pictures)
When will Nobody 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more (Image via Universal Pictures)

Nobody 2 is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2025. It is a sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody, and Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, the unassuming family man-turned-unstoppable assassin. The film features a star-studded returning cast, new enemies, and more high-octane action.

Ad

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the movie script is written by Derek Kolstad (the creator of John Wick) along with Aaron Rabin. Universal Pictures will distribute the film, with the production being handled by 87North and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

Its first glimpse was showcased at CinemaCon 2025 in April 2025, further amplifiing the excitement surrounding the upcoming project.

All the details to know about Nobody 2

Still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)
Still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Set four years after Hutch Mansell took on the Russian mob, Nobody 2 dives deeper into the cost of violence, even for a man like Hutch. Despite taking out dangerous adversaries, Hutch finds himself buried under a $30 million debt to the same criminal syndicate. The only way to repay this debt is through a relentless string of hits across international borders.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But Hutch isn’t just a hitman. He’s a father, a husband, and a man trying to piece together a normal life. His relationship with his wife, Becca (played by Connie Nielsen), has become strained, and the couple decides it’s time to reconnect—with a family vacation. They head to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, a nostalgic location where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) once made childhood memories.

Ad

However, the peaceful getaway turns chaotic when a local thug slaps Hutch’s daughter in the amusement park and Hutch reacts violently. That confrontation pulls him back into a shadowy world of bootlegging, corrupt sheriffs, and new enemies. Sharon Stone’s character, Lendina, emerges as the mastermind of the chaos, leading to more bullets, blood, and brawls.

Is there a trailer for Nobody 2?

youtube-cover
Ad

In April this year, fans got a sneak peek of Nobody 2 at CinemaCon 2025. The official trailer then dropped on Universal Pictures' YouTube channel on May 13, 2025.

The trailer opens with Hutch in an elevator. He sarcastically asks:

“You guys have fun at the convention?”

Then, he launches into a brutal fight. The scene shifts to his family vacation. An assault on his daughter quickly sends everything spiraling out of control. Hutch separates from his family to track down the assailants inside the amusement park.

Ad

One standout moment shows Hutch fighting multiple thugs in a hall of mirrors. The scene recalls iconic action sequences from genre classics. He shouts, “I told you I’m on f**ing vacation,” before taking down yet another group of enemies.

Ad

Where to watch Nobody 2?

Nobody 2 will hit theaters all around the world on August 15, 2025. Universal Pictures will put out the movie, with IMAX and Dolby Cinema screenings.

There is no formal date for when the movie will be accessible to stream, although it seems likely that it will eventually be on Peacock, Universal's own streaming service. The sequel is also expected to be made available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, like the first Nobody, after its theater run.

Ad

All cast members in Nobody 2

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell (Image via Getty)
Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell (Image via Getty)

The cast of Nobody 2 is a blend of returning fan favorites and new faces. Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, the reluctant assassin with a knack for destruction. His performance in the first film earned widespread praise.

Ad

Here’s the confirmed cast list for the sequel:

  • Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell – Former government assassin now juggling hit jobs and fatherhood.
  • Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell – Hutch’s wife, now seeking clarity and reconnection.
  • Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell – Hutch’s retired FBI agent father.
  • RZA as Harry Mansell – Hutch’s adopted brother and partner in crime.
  • Gage Munroe as Brady Mansell – Hutch’s teenage son.
  • Paisley Cadorath as Sammy Mansell – Hutch’s daughter.
  • Michael Ironside as Eddie Williams – Hutch’s father-in-law and former boss.
  • Colin Salmon as The Barber – Hutch’s old handler from his covert days.
  • Billy MacLellan as Charlie Williams – Eddie’s son and Hutch’s brother-in-law.
  • Colin Hanks as Abel – A corrupt sheriff, likely one of the main antagonists.
  • John Ortiz as Henry – A shady theme park operator with ties to the criminal world.
  • Sharon Stone as Lendina – The villainous leader of a bootlegging ring.
  • Daniel MacInnis as Toby
  • Cindy Myskiw and Zara Longe in supporting roles.
Ad

With Bob Odenkirk leading, a script penned by Derek Kolstad, and Timo Tjahjanto directing, Nobody 2 packs action, dark humor, and adventure for the audience.

