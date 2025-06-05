Does John Wick spin-off Ballerina have a post-credit scene? Details explored

The John Wick spin-off Ballerina released in cinemas in 2025 and continues the story within the same universe. The film stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assassin seeking revenge for her family's murder. Set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, the movie features appearances from Keanu Reeves and Anjelica Huston. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film blends action and suspense while expanding the broader universe.

As audiences engage with this new chapter, one recurring question has surfaced: does the movie have a post-credit scene? Given how post-credit scenes have become a norm in franchise storytelling, especially for films linked to cinematic universes, viewers have been curious to know whether the film follows this trend. Ballerina unlike other movies of the franchise, does not include a post-credit scene.

Why Ballerina doesn’t have a post-credit scene?

Eve joins forces with a new ally during a tense standoff in a remote location. (Image via Lionsgate movies)

Ballerina does not include a post-credit scene, mid-credit scene, or any additional content once the movie ends. The British Board of Film Classification and Lionsgate's official listings confirm that no post-credit content is present. This is notable because most entries in the John Wick franchise particularly John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, have included post-credit scenes that hint at upcoming projects or spin-offs. This film however, chooses not to follow that pattern, offering no suggestions about a sequel or continuation.

The absence of a post-credits scene is consistent with director Len Wiseman’s approach to storytelling. His previous films, such as Underworld and Total Recall (2012), also do not rely on bonus scenes. The decision also reflects Lionsgate’s strategy for Ballerina as a standalone narrative within the John Wick timeline.

The production included major reshoots, overseen by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, to refine key action sequences and ensure continuity within the universe. Still, the filmmakers chose to wrap the film without additional material after the credits. The film prioritizes its internal storyline and avoids narrative branches that would extend beyond its runtime. This approach maintains a clear conclusion and aligns with the director’s creative intent.

The plot, release and production details of Ballerina

In a moment of reflection and resolve, Eve prepares herself for the mission ahead. (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro, a young ballerina-assassin played by Ana de Armas. Eve is raised within the Ruska Roma syndicate and begins formal assassin training under their traditions. When she uncovers the truth about her father's murder, she sets out on a personal mission of revenge.

Throughout the film, Eve is supported by key figures from the John Wick universe, including Winston and Charon from the New York Continental Hotel. John Wick also makes a brief appearance, connecting the spin-off to the main franchise timeline. Ballerina was produced on a reported budget of $80–90 million and is the fifth installment in the John Wick franchise.

Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, the film draws from characters originally created by Derek Kolstad. It was officially announced in April 2022, following Lionsgate’s acquisition of Hatten’s spec script in 2017. Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, a ballerina trained by the Ruska Roma crime syndicate who seeks revenge for her father’s death. She replaces Unity Phelan, who portrayed the character briefly in Parabellum.

The ensemble features franchise staples like Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, Anjelica Huston as the Director, and Lance Reddick in his final posthumous role as Charon. Norman Reedus portrays Daniel Pine, Gabriel Byrne plays the Chancellor, Sharon Duncan-Brewster takes on the role of Eve’s mentor Nogi, and Catalina Sandino Moreno is Lena, an assassin working with the villain.

Filming started in Prague in November 2022. Subsequent reshoots took place in Budapest, overseen by producer Chad Stahelski, who also directed the four principal John Wick films. These extra shoots, which allegedly encompassed a significant part of the film, improved the movie’s action scenes and consistency. The music was created by Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard, taking the place of a previous score by Marco Beltrami and Anna Drubich. A lead single named Hand That Feeds, with Halsey and Amy Lee, came out in May 2025.

The film is set to release on June 6, 2025. It is the initial spin-off in the John Wick franchise to focus on a different lead character and is projected to debut with around $28–30 million from 3,400 theaters in North America.

