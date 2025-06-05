Ballerina (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Ballerina is an upcoming action thriller from the United States. It serves as the fifth entry in the John Wick series. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. Positioned between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4, the film stands alone narratively but remains closely linked to the broader franchise.

Ana de Armas leads the film as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin seeking justice. Returning cast members include Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, Lance Reddick in his final role as Charon, and Anjelica Huston as the Director. New characters are portrayed by Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda.

According to the official logline of Ballerina states,

"An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father's death."

The character, previously portrayed briefly by Unity Phelan in an earlier film, now takes center stage with Ana de Armas in the role.

Ballerina cast overview

Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro

Ana de Armas attends the world premiere of Ballerina (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Ana de Armas takes on the role of Eve Macarro, a ballerina who begins training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma after her father's death. The younger version of Eve is portrayed by Victoria Comte. Macarro's journey unfolds as she sets out to uncover the truth and pursue those behind her loss.

She garnered attention for her role as the AI companion Joi in Blade Runner 2049. De Armas also played Marta Cabrera in Knives Out, Paloma in No Time to Die and received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Keanu Reeves arrives at the world premiere of Ballerina (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John Wick, the central character of the franchise whose appearance helps anchor Ballerina within the larger narrative. Though his presence in the film is brief, it links Eve’s mission to the established John Wick timeline, reinforcing the film's place in the shared universe. His interactions with other characters subtly influence the direction of Eve’s journey.

He is especially known for portraying Neo in The Matrix trilogy, Jack Traven in Speed, and Johnny Utah in Point Break. Reeves has been part of the John Wick series since 2014, and his portrayal of the character has become a defining feature of his career.

Ian McShane returns as Winston Scott

Ian McShane arrives at the world premiere of Ballerina (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Ian McShane returns as Winston Scott, the head of the Continental Hotel in New York. In the film, Winston provides guidance and protection to Eve, playing a key part in her development. His influence and knowledge of the criminal underworld serve as important resources for Eve as she navigates her path.

His character has been a steady presence across the John Wick series, known for his measured approach and ability to navigate the rules of the criminal underworld. McShane is known for his roles in Lovejoy, Deadwood, American Gods, and Game of Thrones.

Lance Reddick as Charon

Actor Lance Reddick visits The IMDb Show on June 19, 2019 in Studio City (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The late American actor Lance Solomon Reddick reprises his role as Charon, the loyal concierge of the Continental Hotel in New York. As a trusted associate of John Wick and a longtime colleague of Winston Scott, Charon plays a stabilizing role in the Continental's operations.

His appearance in Ballerina is significant, as it marks both his final time playing the character and his last posthumous performance on screen.

Anjelica Huston as the Director

Anjelica Huston arrives at the world premiere of Ballerina (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Anjelica Huston reprises her role as the Director, leader of the Ruska Roma. She oversees the training of assassins under the cover of a ballet academy. She oversees the training of young assassins under the guise of a classical ballet academy, a front for the syndicate’s covert operations.

Her character acts as a mentor and authority figure to Eve. Huston’s career includes performances in The Addams Family, The Witches, and Prizzi’s Honor, the latter of which earned her an Oscar.

Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine

Norman Reedus arrives at the world premiere of Ballerina (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Norman Reedus appears as Daniel Pine, a character whose background and motivations are deliberately kept ambiguous. Pine's role intersects with Eve Macarro's journey, suggesting a possible ally or threat, though the specifics remain unrevealed. Reedus is widely recognized for his role in AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Reedus began his film career in the 1990s, most notably with his role as Murphy MacManus in the cult film The Boondock Saints. Reedus also starred in Blade II and American Gangster.

Gabriel Byrne as the Chancellor

Gabriel Byrne attends the special screening of Ballerina (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Gabriel Byrne portrays the Chancellor, the principal antagonist in Ballerina. As the leader of a hidden community of assassins, he directs a coordinated opposition against Eve Macarro, making him a central figure in the film’s conflict. His role is instrumental in shaping the obstacles Eve must confront.

Byrne has been active in film and television since the 1980s and is widely recognized for his performances in The Usual Suspects, Miller’s Crossing and the 1994 adaptation of Little Women. He also played Steve Graham in the psychological horror film Hereditary and starred as Dr. Paul Weston in the HBO drama series In Treatment.

Other supporting cast includes:

Cataline Sandno Moreno as Lena: Catalina Sandino Moreno appears as Lena, an assassin who works for the Chancellor. Her character is described as focused and efficient. Moreno received an Academy Award nomination for Maria Full of Grace and has since featured in productions like From, Che, and A Most Violent Year.

Catalina Sandino Moreno appears as Lena, an assassin who works for the Chancellor. Her character is described as focused and efficient. Moreno received an Academy Award nomination for Maria Full of Grace and has since featured in productions like From, Che, and A Most Violent Year. Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Nogi: Sharon Duncan-Brewster portrays Nogi, a senior instructor at the Ruska Roma’s training facility. She assists Eve in mastering the skills necessary for her mission. Duncan-Brewster’s past work includes roles in Dune, Doctor Who, and Enola Holmes 2.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster portrays Nogi, a senior instructor at the Ruska Roma’s training facility. She assists Eve in mastering the skills necessary for her mission. Duncan-Brewster’s past work includes roles in Dune, Doctor Who, and Enola Holmes 2. David Castañeda in an anonymous role: David Castañeda is featured in an undisclosed role linked to a major subplot. Known for his performance in The Umbrella Academy, he has also appeared in The Guilty, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Poker Face.

Ballerina production and creative overview

(L-R) Catalina Sandino Moreno, Daniel Bernhardt, Anjelica Huston, David Castañeda, Ana de Armas, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, Len Wiseman, Victoria Comte, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves attend the world premiere of Ballerina (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Len Wiseman helmed Ballerina, and his earlier projects feature the Underworld series and Live Free or Die Hard. The script was first written by Shay Hatten, whose work was included in previous John Wick movies. Emerald Fennell and other authors made further contributions.

The movie is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Stahelski, the director of the John Wick series, oversaw extra action sequences during reshoots in early 2024.

Shooting commenced in November 2022 in Prague and carried on in Budapest, with post-production kicking off in early 2023. A preview shown at CinemaCon 2024 verified Keanu Reeves' participation, alongside appearances from Winston and Charon. The team working on the production features cinematographer Romain Lacourbas along with editor Jason Ballantine.

The music is composed by Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard, who both contributed to earlier John Wick soundtracks. The soundtrack of the film features a song called Hand That Feeds, launched in May 2025 by Halsey and Amy Lee. Ballerina delves into themes of vengeance, guidance, and selfhood through Eve’s viewpoint.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on June 6, 2025. The story combines well-known aspects from the John Wick movies while presenting a fresh perspective through its main character.

