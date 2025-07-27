Death of a Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, was released in the United States on March 28, 2025, after its world premiere at the South By South Festival on March 8, 2025. Written and directed by Alex Scharfman, the film is an American dark fantasy comedy horror that centres on Elliot Kintner (Paul Rudd) and Ridley Kintner (Jenna Ortega).

On their way to a getaway during the weekend, Elliot and his teenage daughter, Ridley, accidentally hit a baby unicorn while driving. They bring the mystical animal to Elliot's wealthy boss's home, where the rich family regards a unicorn's healing horn as a means of gaining riches.

As the unicorn's parents arrive, furious and prepared for retaliation, chaos breaks out, leading to mysterious and fatal incidents. During the final scene, Elliot uses the unicorn's horn to kill Shepard, and both suffer mortal injuries.

However, the unicorns bring Elliot and their foal back to life via magic, and they crash into the car as cops are arresting Elliot and Ridley. As the screen then blacks out, the movie leaves the audience wondering about their fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Death of a Unicorn.

Death of a Unicorn ending explained: A surreal twist of magic, redemption, and unexpected justice

A still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

During the final scenes of Death of a Unicorn, an arrow fatally wounds Shepard Leopold after Elliot (Paul Rudd) confronts him and stabs him with the severed unicorn horn.

The two parent unicorns, who have had their foal's horn restored, use their magical powers to bring Elliot and their unicorn offspring back to life while Ridley grieves her dying father.

Police detain Elliot, Ridley, and their ally Griff for the massacre shortly after. The screen cuts to black as the unicorns appear, charging beside them as they drive off in a squad car, then forcefully ram the car off the road in what appears to be a rescue.

By fusing comedy, fantasy, and horror, the film's final act reveals unicorns' dual nature as magnificent animals with the capacity for righteous violence. Their police car's ram shows how they uphold cosmic justice, regardless of human rules.

Because of Elliot and Ridley's unsolved fate, viewers are left wondering if they have escaped from prison or died again and been resurrected. The conclusion conveys a strong sense of ecological redemption, moral ambiguity, and mythic grandeur in either case.

This unresolved ending, according to director Alex Scharfman, represents a lasting cosmic connection between the unicorns and the human combo. By touching the horn and witnessing the resurrection, Elliot and Ridley are now "permanently enlightened" and become a part of something more than just morality.

What is the plot of Death of a Unicorn?

While driving, Elliot and his daughter, Ridley, unintentionally crash into a baby unicorn. They bring the body to Odell Leopold, Elliot's boss, whose wealthy and twisted family learns that the unicorn's horn has mystical healing properties.

They try to experiment with the unicorn, disregarding the consequences, in the hopes of gaining riches.

The baby unicorn's parents soon show up, causing chaos and bloody retaliation. Ridley and Elliot must decide between doing the right thing and surviving while the Leopolds collapse.

Death of a Unicorn explores themes of greed, guilt, and nature's vengeance through a combination of horror, dark comedy, and fantasy. It is a strange and violent journey that challenges human morality and authority.

Death of a Unicorn is available to stream on HBO Max. Stay tuned for further updates.

