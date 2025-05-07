What role did Paul Rudd play in Clueless? Actor reveals he almost lost out on his iconic role in the romcom for shaving his hair

Actor Paul Rudd appeared on the May 6, 2025, episode of Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler to promote his upcoming film, Friendship. During their conversation, he discussed how he almost lost his iconic role in the coming-of-age film, Clueless.

Paul Rudd played the role of Josh Lucas, the lead character, Cher Horowitz's ex-stepbrother. Josh was central to the rom-com and is one of the most beloved characters in Clueless, which stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher.

During his conversation with Poehler, Rudd revealed that following his audition for the film, he got a very short haircut, which could have cost him the role. He said that when he auditioned, he had long hair but a few weeks later, while walking past a barber shop, he "just went in," because he "wasn't even thinking about it."

"I had long hair, and then a couple of weeks later I wasn't even thinking about it. I just went to a I was walking past a barber shop and I just went in. I said, "Just buzz my head." I mean, the hair was down about there (till his chest).. I just want to cut it all off," Paul told Amy.

He further shared the interaction with the director of Clueless, Amy Heckerling, whom he encountered a week later after clipping his hair. He added that upon seeing him, "she froze" and asked him what he did to his hair. When he told her that he "shaved [it] back," she responded by saying that he was "maybe gonna get this part," adding that he couldn't cut his hair.

Rudd said that following the conversation he was "so stupidly kind of cavalier about it."

"I was like and I was so I'm like well if it's meant to be it's meant to like I wasn't I was so stupidly kind of cavalier about it," he said.

The actor noted that he had to give the screen test with a wig. However, by the time filming started his hair had grown enough to fit the role.

Paul Rudd "didn't really feel so famous" even after the success of Clueless

Paul Rudd appeared in a Nintendo ad in 1991 and has returned for the Nintendo Switch 2 commercial after 34 years. To mark the occasion, People magazine published an exclusive interview with The Ant-Man actor on April 26, 2025.

During the interview, Paul Rudd shared that he didn’t feel like an A-lister even after the success of Clueless. He said that he was a "working actor" but he still had his "regular job" while he did the Nintendo commercial.

“And then as it slowly started to, as I started getting more work, occasionally someone would say, 'Hey, Clueless!' or whatever. But it wasn't — nothing felt so different really," Paul shared in the interview.

In the new commercial, Paul appears in his iconic look featured in the first Nintendo commercial.

When Paul Rudd appeared on Amy Poehler's podcast, he also promoted his upcoming film, Friendship, set to release on May 9, 2025. The film stars Tim Robinson, Kate Mara, and Jack Dylan Grazer, apart from Paul Rudd.

It is worth noting that Clueless fans may soon see a sequel series. A Variety report from April 17, 2025, stated that the show is reportedly in development. While Alicia Silverstone will be one of the co-producers and main leads, no other details about the show or the casting have been confirmed. It is also unclear if Paul Rudd will reprise his character on the show.

