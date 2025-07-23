  • home icon
  • Movies
  • 'The Penguin' star Cristin Milioti faces new fears in upcoming horror film 'Buddy'

'The Penguin' star Cristin Milioti faces new fears in upcoming horror film 'Buddy'

By Suchita Patnaha
Published Jul 23, 2025 09:28 GMT
Film Independent Presents Live Read Of &quot;Cruel Intentions&quot; Directed By Julio Torres - Source: Getty
Cristin Milioti stars in upcoming horror film 'Buddy'. Source: Getty

Cristin Milioti, best known for her Emmy-nominated role in HBO’s The Penguin, is set to star in a new horror film, Buddy. This is her first significant feature-length horror role, after critically acclaimed performances in Palm Springs and Made for Love.

Ad

Casper Kelly, who directed the surreal horror feature Adult Swim Yule Log and the cult favorite Too Many Cooks, is directing the movie. Jamie King, who co-wrote Disney+'s World's Best, is co-writing the script with Kelly.

Buddy promises to add a distinctively eerie tone to the horror genre, especially given Kelly's reputation for mind-bending, nontraditional storytelling. In July 2025, filming began in Ohio.

Although the plot is not revealed, insiders call it a “new experience in horror,” suggesting that the story pushes boundaries by fusing bizarre scenes with psychological discomfort. There is no confirmation about the film’s release date.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cristin Milioti embarks on a surreal horror journey with Casper Kelly’s upcoming film Buddy

Ad

Cristin Milioti is set to feature in the upcoming horror film Buddy, directed by Casper Kelly. Details about her role are yet unknown, but Kelly promises a genre-defying and mind-bending horror encounter.

Milioti brings her own fusion of emotional depth, sensitivity, and delicacy to Buddy. Fans of her most recent work saw her dominate the screen in HBO's The Penguin as Sofia Falcone, a complex mob boss heiress who must balance power and revenge. Her performance, which garnered high praise and a SAG nomination, was fierce yet remarkably humane.

Ad

After receiving a Tony nomination for her performance in the Broadway musical Once on Broadway, Milioti rose to fame as "The Mother" in How I Met Your Mother, where her quiet charm won over viewers after eight seasons. Milioti continues her trend of selecting bold, poignant performances across various genres with Buddy.

Cristin Milioti also made an impression in the time-loop romantic comedy Palm Springs (2020), where she balanced humour and existential reflection while showing emotional depth across repeating days. She received a Critics' Choice award for Best Actress in Science Fiction/Fantasy for her performance.

Ad

Cristin Milioti's career started out with cameos on shows like 30 Rock and The Sopranos. She starred in independent films and off-Broadway shows, such as Year of the Carnivore. After her breakthrough performance in Broadway's Once, she landed early movie appearances in Sleepwalk with Me and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Stay tuned for further updates on Buddy.

About the author
Suchita Patnaha

Suchita Patnaha

Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.

Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.

Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.

Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series.

Know More
Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications