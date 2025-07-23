Cristin Milioti, best known for her Emmy-nominated role in HBO’s The Penguin, is set to star in a new horror film, Buddy. This is her first significant feature-length horror role, after critically acclaimed performances in Palm Springs and Made for Love.Casper Kelly, who directed the surreal horror feature Adult Swim Yule Log and the cult favorite Too Many Cooks, is directing the movie. Jamie King, who co-wrote Disney+'s World's Best, is co-writing the script with Kelly. Buddy promises to add a distinctively eerie tone to the horror genre, especially given Kelly's reputation for mind-bending, nontraditional storytelling. In July 2025, filming began in Ohio. Although the plot is not revealed, insiders call it a “new experience in horror,” suggesting that the story pushes boundaries by fusing bizarre scenes with psychological discomfort. There is no confirmation about the film’s release date.Cristin Milioti embarks on a surreal horror journey with Casper Kelly’s upcoming film Buddy View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCristin Milioti is set to feature in the upcoming horror film Buddy, directed by Casper Kelly. Details about her role are yet unknown, but Kelly promises a genre-defying and mind-bending horror encounter.Milioti brings her own fusion of emotional depth, sensitivity, and delicacy to Buddy. Fans of her most recent work saw her dominate the screen in HBO's The Penguin as Sofia Falcone, a complex mob boss heiress who must balance power and revenge. Her performance, which garnered high praise and a SAG nomination, was fierce yet remarkably humane.After receiving a Tony nomination for her performance in the Broadway musical Once on Broadway, Milioti rose to fame as &quot;The Mother&quot; in How I Met Your Mother, where her quiet charm won over viewers after eight seasons. Milioti continues her trend of selecting bold, poignant performances across various genres with Buddy.Cristin Milioti also made an impression in the time-loop romantic comedy Palm Springs (2020), where she balanced humour and existential reflection while showing emotional depth across repeating days. She received a Critics' Choice award for Best Actress in Science Fiction/Fantasy for her performance.Cristin Milioti's career started out with cameos on shows like 30 Rock and The Sopranos. She starred in independent films and off-Broadway shows, such as Year of the Carnivore. After her breakthrough performance in Broadway's Once, she landed early movie appearances in Sleepwalk with Me and The Wolf of Wall Street.Stay tuned for further updates on Buddy.