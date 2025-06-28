Fans brutally roast Leonardo DiCaprio’s all-black Dodgers cap at Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was in Venice to attend the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez on Friday. The 50-year-old actor turned heads with his choice of outfit for the glitzy event, opting to pair a black tuxedo with a matching all-black Dodgers hat.
Images of DiCaprio's intriguing outfit choice made it to X (formerly Twitter).
Reacting to the pictures, several fans brutally roasted the Oscar-winning actor for his interesting choice of headwear.
"Bad hair day," a user wrote
"Why does he always try to be incognito? Is he balding? Why the hat all the time? He’s in the midst of other famous people. Why hide? Just doesn’t like paparazzi? Lame," another user wrote.
"We know it’s you, bro. Pull that hat up and grin, buddy! Welcome to the clown show, Leonardo! 🫵🏾" another user replied
"I'd be hiding too if I went to that circus," another user responded
"Are we sure it's not JD Vance?" another user commented
"Did botox go wrong," another user posted
Why was Leonardo DiCaprio labeled a 'hypocrite' by angry fans on social media?
Alongside the humorous reactions from fans calling out Leonardo DiCaprio's decision to wear a hat to a formal event, some fans also levied more serious allegations on the actor, calling him a 'hypocrite' for being party to Jeff Bezos' controversial wedding celebration.
"Wow. But he’s always been a hypocrite about environmentalism," another fan said.
"Leo is a great actor but I never believed that nonsense about him caring about the environment," voiced one person.
"They are all in the club yall - they don’t give a f**k about us or the planet. It’s all for PR," wrote one more.
"The way any good done by one person recycling for a year is undone by a private jet flight (of which many were probably taken to get to this damn wedding) makes me feel so cynical and jaded tbh," said another user.
The reason for this is that turning up to Bezos' wedding, most likely in a private jet, seems to go firmly against the pro-climate values DiCaprio has advocated for in the past.
The star has previously talked about the real crisis of climate change at length, and has also made sizable donations to charities working towards helping the planet.
Many felt DiCaprio's choice of attending the event made it clear he, too, was part of the all-too-familiar trope of celebrities pledging allegiance to a good cause not because they actually aligned with it, but for the PR benefits.
Apart from DiCaprio, other notable celebrities, such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Usher, Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey and NFL legend Tom Brady, were also spotted in attendance.
It is estimated that over 90 private jets made the trip to Italy to celebrate Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.