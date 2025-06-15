"My unicorn" - Steffi Graf feels the love from husband Andre Agassi, daughter Jaz & tennis world on 56th birthday

Steffi Graf recently celebrated her 56th birthday, and the German was showered with love for the occasion. Her husband Andre Agassi, daughter Jaz Agassi, as well as tennis legends Billie Jean King and Boris Becker penned sweet wishes for the former World No.1.

Ad

Graf dominated the game of women's singles for a little over a decade. During the course of her career, she won a total of 22 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic medals. She was ranked number one in the world for 377 weeks, and in 1988 she made history when she became the first person in tennis history to complete the Golden Slam, winning all four majors and an Olympic gold in the same year.

Ad

Trending

On June 14, Steffi Graf celebrated her 56th birthday. Celebrating the occasion, her husband and fellow tennis star Andre Agassi took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the couple and wrote,

“Happy birthday to my unicorn.”

Ad

Adding on to the love, Graf's daughter Jaz commented,

“Best unicorn.”

German tennis legend Boris Becker also heaped praise on Graf, writing in the comments section,

“Congratulations to your wife, Germany’s queen.”

Reacting to all the love, Steffi Graf commented,

“Awwww.”

Vai Andre Agassi's Instagram

Graf also received a special wish from Billie Jean King for her 56th, with the American writing on X,

Ad

“22 Grand Slam titles, World No. 1 for 377 weeks, and Olympic gold medalist. Happy birthday to my friend, the great champion, Steffi Graf! 🎉.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steffi Graf shares a glimpse of her tennis outing with Andre Agassi

Graf and Agassi at Pickleball Slam 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are undoubtedly a power couple of the tennis world. The duo first met each other in 1992 after winning the Wimbledon title, and Agassi has since admitted to having a crush on the German prior to their meeting. However, the couple began dating only in 1997, after their coaches set up a practice session for the two of them.

Ad

Graf and Agassi got married in 2001, and welcomed their first child, Jaden, later that same year. In 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Jaz.

Recently, the couple enjoyed an outing on the tennis courts together. Sharing a video of them playing each other on Instagram, Graf wrote,

“Forehands in the sun.”

Between the two of them, Graf and Andre Agassi have won a total of 30 Grand Slams. The German retired from tennis in 1999, and Agassi followed suit in 2006. Since calling time on their careers, the couple have recently developed an interest in the growing sport of pickleball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi