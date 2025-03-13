Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows her support for mother as she can't stop smiling on the tennis court

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz recently showed her resounding support for her legendary mother, who was captured by cameras happily playing tennis. Graf pulled the curtain down on her tennis-playing career back in 1999. The German clinched a staggering 107 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including 22 singles Grand Slam titles.

On Wednesday, March 12, Steffi Graf took to Instagram and shared four pictures of herself on a practice court with a racket in her hands. In one of the pictures, the 55-year-old could be seen looking at the camera with a beaming smile on her face. Graf captioned the post:

"All the different feelings getting back on the court!❤️"

Later, Jaz, Graf's daughter with her husband Andre Agassi, shared the picture via Instagram Stories.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram Story dated March 12, 2025, featuring mother Steffi Graf (Source: Instagram/jazagassi)

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi began dating following the conclusion of the 1999 French Open, and they have been inseparable ever since. The American and German got hitched in a low-key wedding in October 2001. The same year, they became parents and welcomed their son Jaden. Two years later, Graf gave birth to the couple's daughter Jaz.

While Jaden has followed in his mother and father's illustrious footsteps and is pursuing a career in sport, namely baseball, Jaz is relatively more low-profile, and the 21-year-old is more into the world of art and fashion.

In a 2012 interview, Agassi and Graf had spoken up about raising their children.

"They keep us on our toes", "We're professional babysitters" - Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's candid 2012 admission on equations with children

Andre Agassi (left) and Steffi Graf (right) at Pickleball Slam 3 (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf sat down for a candid interview with CNN back in 2012, during which they reflected on their lives as parents to two children. The tennis legends, through their admission about raising their children, reflected the positivity in their family dynamic.

"A lot of different interests, very active. They keep us on our toes," Graf said.

"We’re professional babysitters," Agassi joked.

"The best job in the world," Graf chimed in.

Agassi and Graf, despite no longer being professional tennis players, have played an active role in popularizing another racket sport- pickleball. Earlier this year, the power couple locked horns with the pairing of Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard at Pickleball Slam 3, with the American-German duo coming out on top.

Son Jaden and daughter Jaz were also in attendance, with the happy family later taking a heartwarming photo to celebrate Agassi and Graf's win.

