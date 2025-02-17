Andre Agassi, wife Steffi Graf, their son Jaden and daughter Jaz melt hearts in adorable family photo after Pickleball Slam 3 triumph

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and daughter Jaz made a rare public appearance together to cheer on their parents at Pickleball Slam 3. The duo also joined the tennis power couple on court after they triumphed over Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard at the event.

Graf and Agassi emerged victorious at Pickleball Slam 2 last year, beating Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe in dominant fashion to claim the $1 million prize. Having revived their blockbuster partnership, the legendary duo aimed to defend their title as they squared off against Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard at this year's event.

With the event underway at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz excitedly cheered on her father as he took the court for his singles fixture. The 21-year-old shared a glimpse of the moment when Agassi stunned Andy Roddick with an impressive backhand winner.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Watch a clip of the moment below:

After Agassi triumphed over Roddick, Graf joined forces with Mardy Fish to beat Eugenie Bouchard and John Isner. Although Roddick and Bouchard defeated the tennis power couple in a thrilling clash, Agassi and Fish emerged victorious against Roddick and Isner in the tiebreaker round to clinch the victory.

With their win, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf took home the $1 million prize once more. Their children, Jaden and Jaz, joined them on the court after their victory, documenting the triumphant moment with an adorable family photo.

"The champs," she posted on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Jaz Agassi attended last year's edition of the Pickleball Slam as well, expressing her admiration for Steffi Graf's win. Graf and Andre Agassi have both developed a growing love for pickleball, with their mutual interest in the sport even having a positive impact on their relationship.

"It’s been fun growing with Steffi Graf in the game, it’s been a great outlet for us" - Andre Agassi on playing pickleball with his wife

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with Forbes Travel Guide before the Pickleball Slam 3, Andre Agassi opened up about how pickleball had provided a "wonderful" outlet for his and Steffi Graf's relationship.

"It’s been fun growing with Stef in the game. It’s been a great outlet for us athletically and relationally. Being able to go do something together besides beat ourselves up on a tennis court has been wonderful," Agassi said.

Despite the playful digs exchanged between the rivals before the event, Agassi also voiced his admiration for Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick.

"I love Genie; she’s such a sweet lady. And not to mention, I have so much regard for her being one of the first tennis players to throw herself into pickleball. Andy’s a hell of a competitor, so I never take his athleticism lightly," he added.

Having triumphed over Roddick and Bouchard at Pickleball Slam 3, Andre Agassi has now won all three editions of the event. He will undoubtedly look forward to defending his crown with Steffi Graf again next year.

