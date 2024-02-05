"Let's go momma!" - Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz cheers on her mother Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 2, celebrates the German and Jack Sock's victory

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz demonstrated her support for her mother's participation in Pickleball Slam 2 by cheering her on from the sidelines.

Agassi and Graf have joined forces for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, competing for a $1 million prize purse. The power couple will square off against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in a blockbuster final showdown at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida.

Before the main event, Andre Agassi teamed up with Jack Sock to take on McEnroe and James Blake in an All-American showdown. Agassi and Sock secured a thrilling 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the contest.

Subsequently, Steffi Graf took the court with Sock, squaring off against Maria Sharapova and Blake. Graf and Sock delivered an impressive performance and secured a hard-fought 9-11, 11-8, 17-15 victory, extending their lead to 2-0.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, joined her parents at the event, even taking on the role of videographer for their practice session. She enthusiastically cheered on her mother from the sidelines as the German made her pickleball debut and celebrated Graf and Sock's triumph.

"Let's go momma!," Jaz posted on her Instagram story.

"Dub city," she posted.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram stories

Following their win, Steffi Graf opened up about dealing with nerves before the contest. However, she emphasized that she greatly enjoyed the experience once she got onto the court, expressing her delight at the special atmosphere.

"It’s been a lot of fun. Before we started I had a lot of nerves and I haven’t felt that in many years. It’s a great crowd and it’s really special," she said (via USA Today).

Steffi Graf on training with husband Andre Agassi for Pickleball Slam 2: "It’s been a challenge for me, a good challenge"

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

While Steffi Graf kicked off her Pickleball Slam 2 campaign with a win, she admitted to having a "hard time" letting go of her tennis instincts in the lead-up to the event.

"Goodness, I’m still trying to unlearn [tennis]. I have not had an easy time. I want to move around. I want to hit the ball. I don’t want to slow down and be patient, waiting for the right moment to attack," Steffi Graf said.

"I tend to want to keep my feet moving. That’s what I learned in tennis. My mind knows what I should be doing, but my body is not quite ready to let that tennis mind go," she added.

Graf also shed light on her experience of training alongside Andre Agassi, disclosing that while they both experienced moments of frustration, they were good at calming each other down.

"We know when we get to our boiling points or when we get upset with ourselves. We are able to pick each other up pretty well," she said.

"But it has happened the last few months that a paddle kind of, you know, slipped out of the hand and just kind of went into flying into a corner. But that’s because we’re mad at ourselves. It’s been a challenge for me—a good challenge," she added.

