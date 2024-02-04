Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz captures the couple practicing in Miami ahead of Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf were seen practising ahead of their Pickleball Slam 2 clash taking place on Sunday, February 4 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in South Florida.

Shared on the official Instagram handle of the Pickleball Slam, Agassi and Graf were seen working on their strokes and energizing the crowd on the court. “Taking Care of Business!”, as captioned in the picture, the legendary tennis couple is all set to make their debut as a team in a doubles match.

Andre Agassi’s daughter Jaz captured the couple practising in Miami for The Pickleball tournament. In the video, Agassi and Graf were seen paddling the balls at the court ahead of their match with Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf practising for the Pickleball Slam

Maria Sharapova took to her Instagram story to reshare the image of her with John McEnroe, Steffi Graf and Agassi. Posing for the camera, the picture was captioned, “Our legends.”

Maria Sharapova, Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe (Left to Right)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf to take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova for the Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi (R) and Steffi Graf

John McEnroe is paired up Maria Sharapova against the renowned tennis couple Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi for the Pickleball Slam 2. With the prize money of $1 million at stake, these tennis legends would be accompanied by Jack Sock and James Blake as well.

Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf are all set to make their debut as a team at the Pickleball Slam 2. Agassi is going to make his second appearance in the tournament after bagging a prize of $1 million last year.

Agassi and Graf are going to participate in a best-of-three mixed doubles match against McEnroe and Sharapova at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in South Florida.

The inaugural event of the tournament happened last summer on April 2. Agassi was teamed up with Andy Roddick and edged out McEnroe and Michael Chang.

