Andre Agassi reveals why playing pickleball with wife Steffi Graf has been 'wonderful' for their relationship

Andre Agassi has opened up about the positive impact that playing pickleball with his wife, fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf, has had on their relationship. Agassi and Graf will put their bond on display as they revive their blockbuster on-court partnership at the upcoming Pickleball Slam 3.

After beating John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova at last year's edition of the event, Agassi and Graf will look to claim the $1 million prize once more as they square off against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. The highly anticipated battle is set to take place on February 16 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Despite the playful trash talk exchanged between the teams in the lead-up to the blockbuster clash, Andre Agassi has set aside the rivalry to praise Roddick and Bouchard. In a recent interview with Forbes Travel Guide, the former World No. 1 disclosed his fondness for Bouchard, acknowledging her as a trailblazer in making the transition from professional tennis to pickleball.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion also credited Roddick as a fierce competitor, emphasizing that he would never make the mistake of underestimating his compatriot's athleticism.

"I love Genie; she’s such a sweet lady. And not to mention, I have so much regard for her being one of the first tennis players to throw herself into pickleball. Andy’s a hell of a competitor, so I never take his athleticism lightly," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi also reflected on the joy of learning and growing with his wife Steffi Graf when it came to pickleball, describing it as a great outlet for their relationship. The former World No. 1 disclosed that he valued the opportunity to connect with Graf outside of tennis, calling the experience "wonderful."

"It’s been fun growing with Stef in the game. It’s been a great outlet for us athletically and relationally. Being able to go do something together besides beat ourselves up on a tennis court has been wonderful," he added.

"It’s hard to say, 'Let’s go play tennis together'" - Andre Agassi on him and Steffi Graf playing pickleball with their loved ones

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

During a recent visit to Mumbai to launch pickleball's PWR DUPR India League, Andre Agassi highlighted the challenges of inviting his and Steffi Graf's family to join them for a game of tennis, since the sport required years of practice.

"When my family comes to town and my wife’s family comes to town, it’s hard to say, ‘Let’s go play tennis together.' And it’s not because, actually, me playing it my whole life gives us a chance because I know what I’m doing, but people - it takes them a year to really start to get a lot out of tennis," Andre Agassi said.

In contrast, the eight-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that pickleball was a less intimidating and more accessible alternative.

"Anybody can pick up a pickleball racket, anybody. It’s not intimidating. You grab the paddle and you try it and every ten minutes you get better. I don’t care what level you play at," he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have also capitalized on their growing interest in pickleball by launching their own signature paddles, which have earned a vote of confidence from the American legend's ex-coach Brad Gilbert.

