Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's newly launched pickleball paddles earn vote of confidence from American legend's ex-coach

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert recently shared his enthusiasm for the newly launched pickleball equipment line by Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf. The two tennis icons have partnered with JOOLA to develop a series of specialized paddles designed to elevate players' performance on the court.

Back in August 2024, Agassi first partnered with JOOLA to introduce a specialized line of pickleball equipment, designed to optimize players' skills and enhance their game. Following suit, Steffi Graf recently unveiled her collection of pickleball equipment and accessories with JOOLA.

Adding to the buzz, Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote the newly launched paddles. In a video post, Gilbert enthusiastically showcased the newly launched paddles from the tennis couple, remarking on its sleek design.

"Look what we just got in a delivery. The Agassi Edge by JOOLA. Look at that thing, sweet. I might have to go out and give it a test run. But check this one out. Written on the side, your missus. This thing looks cool," Gilbert said.

"Definitely feeling like these are going to fly off the shop," he added.

The paddle launch comes at an exciting time, as Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf gear up to compete once again in Pickleball Slam 3, set to take place on February 16, 2025, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with Agassi and Graf squaring off against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard.

Agassi and Roddick previously teamed up in the inaugural Pickleball Slam, defeating John McEnroe and Michael Chang. Graf, having joined forces with Agassi in the 2024 tournament, helped clinch a victory over McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

Andre Agassi reveals Steffi Graf’s surprise at his pickleball-induced exhaustion

Andre Agassi shared his wife Steffi Graf's surprised reaction upon seeing him utterly exhausted after playing pickleball. While attending the launch of pickleball’s PWR DUPR India League in Mumbai in December 2024, Agassi admitted that despite recovering quickly from tennis matches with Graf and friends, pickleball leaves him completely drained.

The 54-year-old recounted collapsing onto the couch after games, noting that Graf was taken aback by how fatigued he appeared.

"So I get home and I just lay on the couch," he said. "In the beginning when, Stef, my wife wasn’t playing… she looked at me like, ‘You just played pickleball, what’s the matter with you?’"

"But I promise I am honestly as tired mentally as I am physically. And it was like I just came out of the swimming pool. That’s how much I sweated," he added.

The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion also revealed that his dedication to the sport helped him lose an impressive 40 pounds.

