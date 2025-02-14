Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi hit Andy Roddick with Eugenie Bouchard-related banter ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

The Pickleball Slam 3 is just two days away now and will feature some of the biggest stars including Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. The legendary tennis couple will face former World No. 1, Andy Roddick, who will be joined by WTA talent-turned-Pickleball pro, Eugenie Bouchard.

Ahead of the event, the iconic duo of Graf and Agassi have already begun stirring the pot with witty pre-match banter. In a clip shared by the official handle of ‘Pickleball Slam’ on Instagram on Thursday, Steffi Graf was seen playfully warning Roddick about his choice of partner.

“Andy, I see you got yourself a Genie for this matchup,” Graf said.

This comment was then backed by her husband, Agassi, who quipped:

“Well, I don’t need three wishes, Just my three pickleball slam wins.”

Andre Agassi is not short of confidence, as the eight-time Grand Slam winner emerged victorious in both previous editions of the tournament. Once with his current rival, Roddick, in 2023, and the second time with his current partner and wife, Steffi Graf.

Agassi seems to have seamlessly transitioned his legendary tennis skills into pickleball, a sport he describes as “intriguingly addictive and intensely strategic". The Agassi-Graf duo will look to build on their confidence from last year's success as they head into this year's matchup.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi will look to clinch their second successive Pickleball Slam

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at Pickleball Slam 2 - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are the defending champions of the event after they defeated the duo of John Mcenroe and Maria Sharapova in the finals last year with a score of 11-7, 13-11. Other players such as James Blake and Jack Sock also participated in the event.

The third edition of Pickleball Slam introduces a fresh twist, with players competing in both singles and mixed-doubles formats. There will be one singles match and two mixed doubles matches.

The proceedings will begin with the Men’s singles match, Andre Agassi vs Andy Roddick. Followed by a mixed doubles match between Steffi Graf/Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick/ Eugenie Bouchard. Then the final, mixed doubles match and the highlight of the evening with Andre Agassi/Steffi Graf taking on the pairing of Andy Roddick/ Eugenie Bouchard.

The Pickleball Slam boasts a staggering $1 million prize purse, with the winner determined by the cumulative score across the three matches. The event is set to take place in Las Vegas, on February 16 at 4:00 pm EST, and viewers can tune into the ESPN channel for the broadcast.

