Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf ominously respond to Eugenie Bouchard's warning shot ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf recently responded to Eugenie Bouchard's confident challenge. The legendary tennis couple invoked the name of the Canadian ex-pro to give the her a taste of her own medicine ahead of the highly anticipated Pickleball Slam 3.

Tennis legends and defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are gearing up to face Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. The event, which has a massive $1 million purse at stake, offers more than just fun moments and a title. Amidst this, the Canadian recently released a statement challenging the reigning couple.

"The Genie is out of the bottle and I’m ready to kick some a**," she said, in a video shared on Pickleball Slam's official Instagram page.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf didn't back down from responding against Eugenie Bouchard. In another short video clip shared by the Pickleball Slam's official Instagram page, the couple presented a perfect repartee to their upcoming rival's message.

"Coming February 16th," Agassi said, pointing out the Pickleball Slam dates.

Ready to shoot a response to Eugenie Bouchard's verbal challenge, Steffi Graf added:

"We're gonna put the Genie back in the bottle!"

The Pickleball Slam is returning for its third edition on February 16, 2025, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. As the legends battle for a big pay cheque, the sport also continues to gain popularity.

Andre Agassi turns honest about the role of Pickleball in his relationship with Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at the Sphere Opening Night - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi recently revealed how Pickleball has played a crucial role in keeping him connected with his wife Steffi Graf. The tennis legend kept his verbal feud with Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard aside to commend the effort of getting along for the Pickleball event.

"I love Genie; she’s such a sweet lady. And not to mention, I have so much regard for her being one of the first tennis players to throw herself into pickleball. Andy’s a hell of a competitor, so I never take his athleticism lightly," he said, in an interview with Forbes Travel Guide.

He also mentioned how playing Pickleball with his wife has helped their relationship grow both athletically and emotionally.

"It’s been fun growing with Stef in the game. It’s been a great outlet for us athletically and relationally. Being able to go do something together besides beat ourselves up on a tennis court has been wonderful," the tennis legend added.

The Pickleball Slam is set to bring ultimate action to the fans. As the legendary tennis couple prepares themselves for the title defense, it still remains to be seen if the Roddick-Bouchard duo can surpass the challenge.

