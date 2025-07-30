How does Jamie Lee Curtis feel more beautiful at 66 than ever before?

Jamie Lee Curtis turned heads in New York on Monday, July 28, 2025, during the red carpet premiere of her new movie with Lindsay Lohan, Freakier Friday. It's a sequel to their certified fresh movie on Rotten Tomatoes, Freaky Friday, which was released over a decade ago.In an exclusive interview with Page Six during the screening on Monday, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she feels more beautiful at 66 years old because she's &quot;living a truth&quot; that she feels comfortable in. &quot;I am so much more beautiful now than I have ever been in my entire life. That's because I am living a truth that I feel very comfortable in,&quot; the actress told the outlet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat said, the actress admitted that she kind of has one foot out and one foot in when it comes to her acting career. Watching both her parents and some of her friends, whose careers started dwindling as they aged out, made her adopt a perspective where she tries to prepare herself for when that time comes for her. &quot;You know, what do they call it? Irish exit. Where you just don't even, like, all of a sudden you're not there. I've always felt like I needed to do that, or prepare myself to do that,&quot; she said.However, for Jamie Lee Curtis, it doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon. She's fresh off starring in the space sci-fi starring Michelle Yeoh, Star Trek: Section 31, and the TV series The Bear, which is currently in its fourth season.Jamie Lee Curtis reunites with Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe long-awaited sequel to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan's 2003 body-swap comedy is finally coming to cinemas worldwide over 20 years later. They had a screening at Hudson Square Theater in New York on Monday, July 28, 2025. Plenty of the cast members attended the star-studded event. Julia Butters, Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto were all there.Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Tess Coleman in the sequel. Lindsay Lohan is also reprising her role as Tess' daughter, Anna. Like the original movie, Freakier Friday is expected to be another feel-good movie with the classic body-swap storyline. But many years have passed since the first movie.In the sequel, Anna is already a mother to a teenage daughter and engaged to a British restaurateur, who also has a teenage daughter. As Anna and Eric prepare for their wedding, another body swap happens during her bachelorette party, resulting in chaos and comedy. But, as the sequel's title implies, the twist will be freakier this time— it's going to be a four-way body swap.Just days before the movie hit the cinemas, Jamie Lee Curtis admitted that she fought to make the sequel happen. During her Good Morning America appearance on Monday, July 28, she said that she &quot;lobbied Disney very hard&quot; to get a green light for the sequel. Emailing Disney CEO Bob Iger, she said, proved fruitful because he called her and they got to talking, and now, the movie is coming out.Freakier Friday will drop in movie theaters on August 8, 2025.