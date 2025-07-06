The Bear season 4: All episodes ranked

The Bear is a psychological comedy-drama developed by Christopher Storer for FX on Hulu. It follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a brilliant chef who leaves the high-pressure world of Michelin-starred kitchens to return home to Chicago and run his late brother’s struggling Italian beef sandwich shop.

With unresolved debts, a dysfunctional kitchen, and lingering family trauma, Carmy must navigate chaos while trying to rebuild the restaurant and himself.

The fourth season of The Bear debuted on June 25, 2025. Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmy, alongside the full ensemble cast, under the continued leadership of showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo.

This season explores each character’s personal journey while staying true to the show’s signature mix of raw emotion and precise storytelling.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ranking all the episodes of The Bear season 4

10) Episode 2: Soubise

Episode 2: Soubise (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 2 of the season faces the challenge of its placement. While it doesn’t benefit from the immediate momentum of returning to the restaurant like the premiere, it takes on the important task of laying the groundwork for the season’s key storylines.

Though light on plot, the episode offers a relaxed detour, with Sweeps’ (Corey Hendrix) early efforts at wine pairings adding a reflective note to the season’s progression.

A key moment of foreshadowing in this episode is Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) beginning to lose his passion for cooking, a thread that impacts the finale. His emotional distance prevents him from reconnecting with Natalie (Abby Elliott) or meeting his new niece.

The sibling call is powerful, with White bringing quiet, authentic sadness that highlights the show’s emotional depth, even in a softer episode of The Bear season 4.

9) Episode 8: Green

The episode recalls Carmy’s early fears of a cooking show failure (Image via Instagram/@thebearfx)

Episode 8 was the eyes before the storm; the season finale in The Bear focuses on friendship and relationships. It is also the actual passover of the heroes as the center of attention shifts from Carmy to Sydney (Ayo Edebiri).

The episode echoes Carmy’s early fears of a TV cooking show failure but now shifts focus to Sydney’s growing anxiety, offering insight into her mindset. A quiet conversation with her recovering father (Robert Townsend) subtly highlights her need for connection at The Bear and reinforces why she turns down Shapiro’s offer.

The episode is quieter than usual, offering a pause from the show's usual intensity. It highlights growing relationships: Marcus and Luca’s bond, Jessica and Richie’s shared learning, and Natalie and Pete’s journey into parenthood, capturing one of the show’s greatest strengths: human connection.

8) Episode 5: Replicants

Episode 5: Replicants (Image via Apple TV+)

The season's middle is more or less going through the motions, unveiling all plot threads slowly moving along. As The Bear attempts to do all they can so that they are not closed down, Carmy recruits Luca to help Marcus.

Will Poulter brings a welcome sense of compassion and warmth to the main cast, offering a calm counterbalance to Carmy. His dynamic with Sydney and Luca adds levity, with their interactions providing a light, refreshing break from the show’s heavier relationships.

A standout moment follows when Natalie brings her baby to the restaurant, prompting tender reactions from the team. Richie is at ease, Natalie teases the Faks, and Carmy’s quiet pride adds a layer of emotion that makes the scene especially memorable.

7) Episode 6: Sophie

Stills from The Bear (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

Ayo Edebiri’s best moment of the season comes in episode 6 of The Bear as she questions the possibility of life without her dad. Her whole world unravels, and Edebiri shows a palpable emotion.

Having Claire (Molly Gordon), one of the show's kindest characters, comfort Sydney at the hospital allows her to finally let go. It is a brief but powerful moment, showing Sydney's being overwhelmed after holding it in for so long, and it elevates the entire episode.

The rest of the episode is quite normal except for a very emotional scene where Carmy first cradles Sophie in his arms. The rest is all set up for next week's big wedding episode.

6) Episode 4: Worms

Co-written by Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce, Worms shines with sharp dialogue (Image via Instagram/@thebearfx)

Co-written by Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce, Worms stands out with sharp dialogue and layered emotion.

Centered on Sydney, the episode follows her through a quiet visit with her cousin Chantel (Danielle Deadwyler), offering a rare glimpse into her personal life and providing balance to the show’s focus on the Berzatto family.

After Chantel leaves, Sydney’s interaction with Chantel’s daughter, TJ (Arion King), reveals another layer of her character. TJ’s innocent questions and school drama add humor, helping Sydney see how much she relies on the connection she shares with her team at The Bear.

5) Episode 1: Groundhogs

Episode 1: Groundhogs (Image via Apple TV+)

After a harsh critique, The Bear team is given an ultimatum at the season premiere: fix the business in two months or face closure. The episode sets the tone with a fast-paced, high-energy opener, as Jimmy (Oliver Platt) delivers the pressure-filled warning that kicks things into motion.

With Ever closing at the end of season 3, Richie brings on Jessica, Garrett (Andrew Lopez), and Rene (Rene Gube) to join the hosting team. Their arrival helps launch the crew into a new level of visibility and ambition, setting the stage for the challenges ahead.

If viewers love The Bear’s fast-paced, visually rich kitchen scenes, Groundhogs is a standout. Half the episode is devoted to the flow of service—plating, serving, and moving through courses, showcasing sharp editing and proving the show still has its edge.

4) Episode 9: Tonnato

Episode 9: Tonnato (Image via Apple TV+)

Effortless yet powerful, episode 9 centers on Carmy’s visit to his mother, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis). The episode relies on intimate camerawork and outstanding performances from Curtis and Jeremy Allen White to bring emotional weight without overcomplicating the scene.

Donna admits she feels she failed as a mother and blames herself for the distance between her and Carmy. In a rare, tearful moment, she tells him she loves him; one of the show’s most moving lines. Their shared tendency to push people away out of emotional fear draws a clear parallel.

Seeing Carmy and Donna alone makes their honest exchange feel all the more genuine. With no one else around, Carmy gets the chance to cook for her in his childhood home and reflect.

The season closes on a hopeful note, with Marcus named one of Food and Wine’s best young chefs.

3) Episode 7: Bears

The season’s longest episode takes place at Tiff and Frank’s wedding (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

The season’s longest episode takes place at Tiff (Gillian Jacobs) and Frank’s (Josh Hartnett) wedding, reuniting the full Berzatto family. Highlights include Syd and Richie’s mutual respect, Carmy and Claire’s tentative reconnection, and most touchingly, Frank and Richie coming together for Eva (Annabelle Toomey).

It all builds to a standout moment where the cast gathers under a table with Eva, each revealing their fear. It is a powerful expression of found family, one built not on blood but on shared understanding and mutual support. They are, in spirit, all bears.

This moment also reflects healing as family members finally communicate with honesty. Bears feel like a natural follow-up to season 2’s Fishes, born from the Berzatto family's earlier collapse.

Watching the characters grow gives the episode a sense of emotional resolution and earned pride, as their journeys reflect real progress and healing.

2) Episode 10: Goodbye

Stills from The Bear (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

Whether or not it is the end of The Bear, the season 4 finale, Goodbye, feels like a fitting send-off. Set entirely in one location, it revolves around the fallout from Syd learning Carmy is leaving.

Emotions run high: Syd erupts over being left behind while Carmy struggles to explain why he needs to step away. The show leans on its strong leads, using dialogue-driven scenes to immerse the audience and heighten the emotional impact.

The scene stays in the back of the restaurant, where Richie, drawn by the yelling, finally opens up to Carmy. They share their grief over Mikey, with Richie revealing that he feared Carmy blamed him, unaware that Carmy had envied their bond. It is a much-needed release after a season of tension, showing the power of honest conversation.

1) Episode 3: Scallops

Episode 3: Scallops (Image via Apple TV+)

The third episode captures the unique joy of working in a restaurant, a recurring theme in The Bear. It opens with a striking shot of Sydney in soft purple and pink light, then shifts to a service-focused not on flashy dishes but on the quiet excellence created by the team.

Richie’s use of the team to gather details from the service staff for a guest’s perfect night feels like a magical follow-up to Forks, highlighting his growth. From crafting a custom beef sandwich to transforming the outdoor space into a snowy wonderland, the episode shows how The Bear has become everything Richie once dreamed of.

With the staff watching the joy they have created, the simulated snowfall becomes a seasonal highlight. It ends with an emotional moment between Carmy and Claire, one sure to move longtime fans.

Interested viewers can watch all four episodes of The Bear on Hulu.

