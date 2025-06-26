“I couldn’t have met anybody less interested in meeting me” — When Ayo Edebiri shared the story of meeting Robert De Niro

On August 30, 2023, Interview Magazine published a conversation between Ayo Edebiri and Daniel Kwan, conducted via video call from Edebiri’s Paris hotel room on July 3. The interview focused on her rising fame from The Bear and her role in Bottoms.

When Kwan asked about a standout interaction from the previous year while talking about the “wild” number of new people Edebiri was meeting at the time, she recounted her encounter with veteran actor Robert De Niro.

“I couldn’t have met anybody less interested in meeting me,” she said.

She said that the “sad and surreal” moment took place at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Edebiri and Kwan also discussed her transition from stand-up comedy to acting and the whirlwind of her newfound celebrity. She shared her experiences at fashion shows and the pressures of public attention.

Other topics included her thoughts on fame and the writers’ strike. They also talked about her childhood faith and its lasting impact. Edebiri discussed her creative goals and the challenges of maintaining authenticity in the spotlight.

Ayo Edebiri navigates her rapid rise to fame

Ayo Edebiri at CinemaCon 2025 (Image via Getty)

Ayo Edebiri transitioned from stand-up comedy to starring as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, a role that catapulted her into the spotlight in 2022, followed by her performance in the comedy Bottoms.

During their conversation, director Daniel Kwan asked her about her intense press schedule.

“Wait, I’m in New York doing Kelly Ripa. What is happening to my reality right now?” Edebiri said.

She made this statement to capture the surreal shift from small comedy clubs to appearing on major talk shows after The Bear’s release.

Edebiri recalled how her early stand-up days involved wearing baggy clothes to focus attention on her craft rather than her appearance. She talked about this when Kwan brought up her fashion show experiences.

“I had this idea that if people see my body, they won’t take me seriously in stand-up,” she said.

Before her break in the acting scene, Edebiri wrote for Big Mouth, which she said introduced her to the world of media interviews. Her rise in fame also brought Edebiri to award shows and high-profile events like the Thom Browne couture show in Paris, which she found to be “nuts in the best way.”

She further discussed that the constant media attention challenged her to stay authentic while meeting public expectations. She said that she aimed to create and star in projects that felt genuine, drawing from her comedy roots.

Ayo Edebiri also discussed meeting industry figures at events, sharing how these encounters helped her navigate sudden fame. She talked about her work on Bottoms, explaining how it allowed her to combine humor with storytelling, aligning with her creative goals as her career grew.

Ayo Edebiri reflects on faith and industry pressures

Ayo Edebiri at the 77th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards (Image via Getty)

Growing up in Boston with a strong Christian background, Edebiri experienced a childhood shaped by evangelical beliefs, something that Kwan also experienced.

“I had such a present sense of doom,” she said.

She made this statement to describe how her fear of the apocalypse defined her early years, influencing her worldview. She said that she now focuses on gratitude for the present, redefining her relationship with faith.

Kwan also asked Edebiri how she was feeling about the writers’ and actors’ strikes, considering she was both an actor and a writer.

“Honestly, I’m a bit confused,” she said.

She said this to express her uncertainty about the industry’s labor disputes and the need for collective support among artists.

Ayo Edebiri also discussed her dream of opening a theater where her friends could perform and teach, creating a space for artistic collaboration. She shared how her humbling encounter with De Niro at the Tribeca Film Festival reminded her to stay grounded amid her growing fame.

Edebiri also discussed preferring history podcasts to celebrity-driven narratives, explaining her appreciation for their depth. She talked about the pressure to commodify herself in interviews, emphasizing her desire to maintain honest expression.

Ayo Edebiri and Daniel Kwan also conversed about the impact of storytelling, agreeing that artists should amplify expert voices. She described her fast-paced conversations with Kwan, noting how they jumped from faith to fame to social issues like the writers’ strike, reflecting their shared energy.

